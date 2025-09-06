RU RU ES ES FR FR
The decision is up to Onana! Trabzonspor and Manchester United agree on loan deal for Cameroonian goalkeeper

The African shot-stopper leaves Old Trafford
Football news Today, 10:23
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
André Onana is on the verge of leaving Manchester United. After the arrival of Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens to the Red Devils, the Cameroonian risks losing all of his playing time.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Trabzonspor and Manchester United have reached an agreement on the terms of a loan deal for the goalkeeper. However, the final decision now rests with Onana. Should the move go through, the shot-stopper is expected to become the club’s number one, as Trabzonspor recently sold Uğurcan Çakır to Galatasaray.

The Cameroonian’s contract with Manchester United runs until the summer of 2028. This season, the shot-stopper has featured just once — in the EFL Cup clash against Grimsby Town, where Ruben Amorim’s side suffered a shock elimination in a penalty shootout against the League Two outfit.

