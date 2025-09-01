RU RU ES ES FR FR
Manchester United signs promising Belgian goalkeeper

A new goalkeeper for Manchester United.
Today, 07:10
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Manchester United has decided to strengthen its goalkeeping department and has agreed on the transfer of a talented Belgian.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have reached an agreement for the transfer of Senne Lammens from Antwerp. Manchester United will pay €21 million for the goalkeeper, with additional bonuses included in the deal. Lammens is set to undergo a medical and will immediately join United.

Meanwhile, Real Betis has reached an agreement with Manchester United to buy out Antony's contract. The deal is worth €25 million, but the Mancunians will retain 50% of any future resale.

Reminder: The Red Devils remain in contact with Aston Villa regarding a potential transfer of Emiliano Martínez. Sources claim that Manchester United wants to cover all bases.

