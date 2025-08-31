RU RU ES ES FR FR
A new attempt. Manchester United reach out to Aston Villa for Emiliano Martinez

Will the Argentine move to Man United?
Transfer news Today, 03:00
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Emiliano Martinez in Aston Villa Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester United have once again made contact with Aston Villa's management regarding a potential transfer of Argentina's national team goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are maintaining dialogue with Aston Villa over a possible move for Emiliano Martinez. The source reports that Manchester United are looking to secure a backup plan in case their pursuit of young Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens falls through.

Recall, the Mancunians are trying to sign Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens, having offered €20 million plus bonuses, while Antwerp are holding out for €25 million net. With just one day left before the transfer window closes, Manchester's management is working on all fronts.

