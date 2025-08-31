A new attempt. Manchester United reach out to Aston Villa for Emiliano Martinez

Will the Argentine move to Man United?

Manchester United have once again made contact with Aston Villa's management regarding a potential transfer of Argentina's national team goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are maintaining dialogue with Aston Villa over a possible move for Emiliano Martinez. The source reports that Manchester United are looking to secure a backup plan in case their pursuit of young Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens falls through.



Recall, the Mancunians are trying to sign Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens, having offered €20 million plus bonuses, while Antwerp are holding out for €25 million net. With just one day left before the transfer window closes, Manchester's management is working on all fronts.