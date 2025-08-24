RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lammens edging closer to Manchester! Will André Onana leave the club?

Latest updates on Manchester's goalkeeper situation
Transfer news Today, 03:06
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Senne Lammens warming up Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Manchester United are pressing on with talks to sign Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, aiming to bring the Belgian shot-stopper into the Red Devils' ranks.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United remain locked in negotiations with Antwerp regarding the transfer of 23-year-old goalkeeper Senne Lammens. The Belgian club is holding firm on their valuation, asking for €25 million, while the Mancunians are offering €20 million plus add-ons. It’s worth noting that the player has already agreed personal terms with United.

Romano also reports that the Belgian’s potential arrival will not affect André Onana’s future at Manchester, despite ongoing rumours of his possible departure.

Last season, Lammens featured in 44 matches for his club, keeping 10 clean sheets. According to Transfermarkt, the goalkeeper’s current market value stands at €9 million.

