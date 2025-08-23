Betis continues to work on Antony transfer as Manchester United considers the offer

Real Betis is pressing ahead with efforts to bring Antony back to their squad.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Real Betis is in ongoing negotiations with Manchester United regarding the transfer of their winger Antony. The clubs are discussing various payment structures, but reports indicate that Manchester United wants no less than €40 million for the player. Betis, in turn, is aiming to propose a loan deal with an obligation to buy or a partial purchase of the player's contract.



Recall, Last season, Antony played 26 matches for Betis across different competitions. The 25-year-old found the net nine times and provided five assists. Transfermarkt currently values the winger at €35 million.



