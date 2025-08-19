Real Betis propose a convoluted transfer plan for Antony to Manchester United

It seems that Antony has truly caught the eye at Real Betis, with the club still undeterred in their pursuit to land the winger on a permanent deal, having tabled an unconventional proposal to Manchester United.

Details: According to Sport Witness, Real Betis are putting forward a surprising scheme: instead of buying 100% of the player's rights, they are offering to purchase just a portion of them for €20 million.

In return, the Red Devils would stand to profit from any future resale, while the Andalusian side could gradually reduce Manchester United’s stake by buying out more rights over time. It remains unclear how those at Old Trafford have responded to this proposal.

Reminder: Antony is currently out of Manchester United’s plans, with Ruben Amorim not counting on the Brazilian. Meanwhile, at Old Trafford, the club is shifting its focus from Carlos Baleba to 23-year-old defensive midfielder Lucien Agoumé.