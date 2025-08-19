RU RU ES ES FR FR
Manchester United shifts focus from Baleba to Agoumé. Talks heating up

"The Red Devils" appear to have abandoned their pursuit of the Brighton star.
Football news Today, 07:02
Lucien Agoumé in the Sevilla line-up Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

It's time for plan B.

Details: According to a source close to Sevilla, La Sevilla Fut, Manchester United are ready to offer the Spanish club around €30 million for 23-year-old defensive midfielder Lucien Agoumé.

Reports suggest that Agoumé has been approved by Amorim as a replacement for Carlos Baleba in case the latter cannot be signed this summer.

Sevilla did not reject the Red Devils outright, but stated they would only consider letting Agoumé go if the offer reaches at least €40 million. Negotiations are ongoing.

Agoumé joined Sevilla from Inter Milan last summer for €8 million and has since played 37 matches, scoring 1 goal and providing 3 assists. His current contract with the club runs until 2028, and his estimated transfer value according to Transfermarkt is €8 million.

Reminder: Brighton are still determined to keep Baleba despite Manchester United's interest

