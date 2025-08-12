Brighton still determined to keep Baleba amid Manchester United interest

After making three attacking signings, Manchester United have shifted their focus to bolstering the midfield, with Brighton's Carlos Baleba emerging as their top target. However, the Seagulls are standing firm in their intentions.

Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, Florian Hurzeler’s side is fully aware of Manchester United's interest, but remain calm as they are still determined to keep Baleba in their squad.

However, negotiations between the agents and the 21-year-old midfielder are ongoing behind the scenes. Reports suggest a fee in excess of £100 million for Baleba, and if the transfer goes through, the Cameroonian would become the most expensive African player in history.

Reminder: Baleba has been playing for Brighton since August 2023, when he was signed from Lille for €27 million. Last season, he made 40 appearances, scored 4 goals, and provided 2 assists.