Midfield reinforcement: Man United set sights on Brighton's African talent Baleba

Manchester United have already made three headline-grabbing signings, bringing in Cunha, Mbeumo, and Sesko, but their activity in the transfer market shows no sign of slowing down. This time, the focus is on a potential midfield addition, with a gifted African talent emerging as the top target.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils remain keen on signing Brighton's defensive midfielder Carlos Baleba. United are maintaining contact with the agents of the 21-year-old Cameroonian, even though the Seagulls have no intention of letting the player leave in this transfer window.

Head coach Ruben Amorim is personally pushing for the transfer, believing Baleba to be the perfect fit for the heart of midfield and holding his abilities in high regard.

To recap, the Cameroonian has been with Brighton since August 2023, when he was signed from Lille for €27 million. In the last campaign, he made 40 appearances, scored 4 goals, and provided 2 assists.