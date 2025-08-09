Official: Manchester United announce signing of Šeško

During the summer transfer window, Manchester United have already secured two strikers: Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. However, Ruben Amorim isn't stopping there, continuing his radical overhaul of the attacking line.

🚨 He's here! 🚨



Benjamin Sesko is officially a Manchester United player! 🙌 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 9, 2025

Details: The Red Devils have officially announced the signing of Slovenian forward Benjamin Šeško. The transfer fee was not disclosed by the parties, but unofficial reports suggest that RB Leipzig will receive €76.5 million for their striker, with a further €8.5 million in potential bonuses.

The forward has signed a contract until 2030. Šeško's salary at Old Trafford has not yet been revealed.

Background: Šeško has played for RB Leipzig since 2023. In 87 appearances for the “Red Bulls”, the 22-year-old Slovenian striker netted 39 goals and provided eight assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €70 million.