RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Official: Manchester United announce signing of Šeško

Official: Manchester United announce signing of Šeško

Beat Newcastle in the transfer race.
Football news Today, 05:31
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Official: Manchester United announce signing of Šeško Getty Images

During the summer transfer window, Manchester United have already secured two strikers: Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. However, Ruben Amorim isn't stopping there, continuing his radical overhaul of the attacking line.

Details: The Red Devils have officially announced the signing of Slovenian forward Benjamin Šeško. The transfer fee was not disclosed by the parties, but unofficial reports suggest that RB Leipzig will receive €76.5 million for their striker, with a further €8.5 million in potential bonuses.

The forward has signed a contract until 2030. Šeško's salary at Old Trafford has not yet been revealed.

Background: Šeško has played for RB Leipzig since 2023. In 87 appearances for the “Red Bulls”, the 22-year-old Slovenian striker netted 39 goals and provided eight assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €70 million.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig Schedule RB Leipzig News RB Leipzig Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores