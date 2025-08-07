Here we go! Manchester United reach agreement with RB Leipzig over Šeško transfer

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The long-awaited transfer is close.
Football news Today, 10:11
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Recently, Manchester United have been working relentlessly on the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško, and their efforts have finally paid off.

Details: Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano has given his trademark "here we go!" on this deal. Manchester United will pay RB Leipzig €76.5 million, with an additional €8.5 million in bonuses. The exact conditions for these bonuses to be triggered remain unclear.

Some personal terms of Šeško's contract with Manchester United have also emerged. The striker will sign a deal with the Red Devils until 2030, though his salary has not been disclosed.

Reminder: The Slovenian forward was also a target for Newcastle, who saw him as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak—himself a subject of strong interest from Liverpool. Now, the Magpies will have to look elsewhere or reconsider selling the Swedish striker.

