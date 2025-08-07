Here we go! Manchester United reach agreement with RB Leipzig over Šeško transfer
Recently, Manchester United have been working relentlessly on the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško, and their efforts have finally paid off.
Details: Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano has given his trademark "here we go!" on this deal. Manchester United will pay RB Leipzig €76.5 million, with an additional €8.5 million in bonuses. The exact conditions for these bonuses to be triggered remain unclear.
Some personal terms of Šeško's contract with Manchester United have also emerged. The striker will sign a deal with the Red Devils until 2030, though his salary has not been disclosed.
Reminder: The Slovenian forward was also a target for Newcastle, who saw him as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak—himself a subject of strong interest from Liverpool. Now, the Magpies will have to look elsewhere or reconsider selling the Swedish striker.