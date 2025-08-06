Manchester United have reached an agreement with Šeško. Awaiting the "Here we go".

The Slovenian striker is set to become a Manchester United player in the near future.

Details: Thanks to Fabrizio Romano's latest update on X, it's just been revealed that Manchester United have ironed out all the details of a personal contract with RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Šeško.

Now, the ball is in Leipzig's court, as the German club will make the final call regarding Šeško's future destination.

It's reported that Benjamin himself has agreed to sign a contract until 2030, with other details to be announced if the transfer goes through successfully.

Last season, the Slovenian striker featured in 45 matches for Leipzig across all competitions, netting 21 goals and providing six assists. His current contract with Leipzig runs until 2029, and his transfer value is estimated at €90 million by Transfermarkt.

