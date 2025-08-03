RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Alejandro Garnacho to join Chelsea? London club emerges as top option for the player

Alejandro Garnacho to join Chelsea? London club emerges as top option for the player

The 21-year-old Argentine continues his search for a new club
Football news Today, 06:15
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Manchester United still intends to part ways with Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho, and Chelsea has emerged as one of the main contenders for his signature.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea representatives have contacted Manchester United's Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho to discuss a potential move to the Blues. The player is interested in the club and believes it offers an exciting project for his future.

So far, Chelsea and Manchester United have not entered negotiations over a possible transfer, but the transfer fee set by the Red Devils will be a crucial factor for the London side.

Last season, Garnacho featured in 58 matches across all competitions for Man United, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists. Transfermarkt currently values the player at €45 million, and his contract with the club runs until June 2028.

See also: Inter considering signing Christopher Nkunku

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles Yesterday, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:30 Timothy Weah moves to Marseille! Club agrees deal with Juventus Football news Today, 06:15 Alejandro Garnacho to join Chelsea? London club emerges as top option for the player Football news Today, 05:19 Manchester City ready to revisit Lucas Paquetá move Football news Today, 04:10 Liverpool in no rush with new bid for Isak! Club awaits Newcastle's move for a replacement Other Sports News Today, 03:42 Former UFC stars Hector Lombard and Cheick Kongo take part in pillow fight Football news Today, 03:00 Manchester United preparing second bid for Fermin Lopez Football news Today, 02:28 Messi to meet Modi! The Argentine star set to visit India Cricket News Today, 01:51 Brilliant performance by Jason Holder powers West Indies to victory over Pakistan! Football news Today, 01:32 Milan shows interest in Darwin Núñez! Can the club withstand Al Hilal’s competition? Football news Yesterday, 16:57 Tensions run high ahead of season opener as fans spark chaos at the Canary Islands derby
Sport Predictions
Volleyball Today Poland vs Italy: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — August 3, 2025 Football Today Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Greuther Fürth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Ajax vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Celtic vs St Mirren: prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 3, 2025 Football Today Royal Union SG vs Leuven: Who will claim their first win of the season?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores