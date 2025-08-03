Alejandro Garnacho to join Chelsea? London club emerges as top option for the player

Manchester United still intends to part ways with Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho, and Chelsea has emerged as one of the main contenders for his signature.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea representatives have contacted Manchester United's Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho to discuss a potential move to the Blues. The player is interested in the club and believes it offers an exciting project for his future.

So far, Chelsea and Manchester United have not entered negotiations over a possible transfer, but the transfer fee set by the Red Devils will be a crucial factor for the London side.

Last season, Garnacho featured in 58 matches across all competitions for Man United, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists. Transfermarkt currently values the player at €45 million, and his contract with the club runs until June 2028.



