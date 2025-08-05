Valladolid vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On the eve of the new season, two La Liga representatives—Real Valladolid and Getafe—will face off in a friendly match scheduled for August 6, 2025.

Match facts and head-to-head history:

Total official matches: ~33.

Real Valladolid wins – 13, draws – 10, Getafe wins – 10.

Getafe have never won at Valladolid's ground in La Liga—the 'stadium curse' has lasted for 11 visits now.

Getafe consistently employ Bordalás' defensive tactics against Valladolid—especially effective in recent seasons.

The last two meetings ended in Getafe victories with a combined scoreline of 6:0.

Match preview:

This game will be a key part of both teams' preparations ahead of the league kickoff, giving managers a chance to test tactical setups, give new signings vital minutes, and assess the form of key players.

Valladolid returns to the elite of Spanish football with ambitions to secure their place in La Liga and avoid a relegation battle. The summer preseason is a crucial opportunity for the team to build chemistry and integrate new arrivals into Pau Torres’ system, which emphasizes a balanced style between attack and defense.

Getafe, meanwhile, are looking to improve on last season’s performance, where they hovered between mid-table and the relegation zone. Under the experienced Pepe Bordalás, the Madrid side stick to their trademark tough defense and swift counter-attacks. This match will offer insight into their squad depth and how the new signings are bedding in.

An intense match is expected, even without competitive stakes. These friendlies are a great opportunity for players to fight for starting spots and for fans to get that first taste of the new football season.

Probable lineups:

Valladolid: Guilherme, Alani, Biuk, Garriel, Koke, Andre, Ndiaye, Nikicher, Torres, Chuki, Juric.

Guilherme, Alani, Biuk, Garriel, Koke, Andre, Ndiaye, Nikicher, Torres, Chuki, Juric. Getafe: Soria, Davinchi, Arambarri, Duarte, Femenía, Liso, Mayoral, Milla, Rico, Muñoz, Iglesias.

Valladolid vs Getafe prediction:

This is expected to be a calm friendly, with both teams focused on building cohesion and refining tactical patterns before the season starts. Valladolid will likely aim for ball control and positional attacks, while Getafe will stick to their reliable defensive setup with an emphasis on counter-attacks.

Given the nature of the fixture, the traditionally low scoring in their head-to-head meetings, and the typical preseason dynamics, the logical bet is under 3 goals (odds 1.68).