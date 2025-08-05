RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Valladolid vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

Valladolid vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Real Valladolid vs Getafe prediction Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images
Real Valladolid
Real Valladolid Real Valladolid Schedule Real Valladolid News Real Valladolid Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
06 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Getafe
Getafe Getafe Schedule Getafe News Getafe Transfers
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On the eve of the new season, two La Liga representatives—Real Valladolid and Getafe—will face off in a friendly match scheduled for August 6, 2025.

Match facts and head-to-head history:

  • Total official matches: ~33.
  • Real Valladolid wins – 13, draws – 10, Getafe wins – 10.
  • Getafe have never won at Valladolid's ground in La Liga—the 'stadium curse' has lasted for 11 visits now.
  • Getafe consistently employ Bordalás' defensive tactics against Valladolid—especially effective in recent seasons.
  • The last two meetings ended in Getafe victories with a combined scoreline of 6:0.

Match preview:

This game will be a key part of both teams' preparations ahead of the league kickoff, giving managers a chance to test tactical setups, give new signings vital minutes, and assess the form of key players.

Valladolid returns to the elite of Spanish football with ambitions to secure their place in La Liga and avoid a relegation battle. The summer preseason is a crucial opportunity for the team to build chemistry and integrate new arrivals into Pau Torres’ system, which emphasizes a balanced style between attack and defense.

Getafe, meanwhile, are looking to improve on last season’s performance, where they hovered between mid-table and the relegation zone. Under the experienced Pepe Bordalás, the Madrid side stick to their trademark tough defense and swift counter-attacks. This match will offer insight into their squad depth and how the new signings are bedding in.

An intense match is expected, even without competitive stakes. These friendlies are a great opportunity for players to fight for starting spots and for fans to get that first taste of the new football season.

Probable lineups:

  • Valladolid: Guilherme, Alani, Biuk, Garriel, Koke, Andre, Ndiaye, Nikicher, Torres, Chuki, Juric.
  • Getafe: Soria, Davinchi, Arambarri, Duarte, Femenía, Liso, Mayoral, Milla, Rico, Muñoz, Iglesias.

Valladolid vs Getafe prediction:

This is expected to be a calm friendly, with both teams focused on building cohesion and refining tactical patterns before the season starts. Valladolid will likely aim for ball control and positional attacks, while Getafe will stick to their reliable defensive setup with an emphasis on counter-attacks.

Given the nature of the fixture, the traditionally low scoring in their head-to-head meetings, and the typical preseason dynamics, the logical bet is under 3 goals (odds 1.68).

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Europa League Today, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.95 Maccabi Tel Aviv Recommended 1xBet
Senegal vs Nigeria prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Senegal vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Senegal Odds: 1.89 Nigeria Bet now Mostbet
Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction Canadian Open Today, 19:30 Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.66 Naomi Osaka Bet now Melbet
Toluca vs New York City FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:30 Toluca vs New York City: Who will advance to the Leagues Cup playoffs? Toluca Odds: 1.8 New York City FC Recommended Mostbet
CF Montreal vs Puebla prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:00 Club de Foot Montreal vs Puebla, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 CF Montreal Odds: 1.75 Puebla Bet now Melbet
Houston Dynamo FC vs Pachuca prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:30 Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: can Pachuca secure a playoff spot in the Leagues Cup? Houston Dynamo FC Odds: 1.97 Pachuca Bet now Melbet
Tigres vs Los Angeles FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 22:30 Tigres vs Los Angeles prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Tigres Odds: 1.74 Los Angeles FC Recommended Melbet
Machida Zelvia vs Kyoto Sanga FC prediction Emperors Cup Japan 06 aug 2025, 05:30 Machida vs. Kyoto: Who will reach the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals? Machida Zelvia Odds: 1.75 Kyoto Sanga FC Bet now 1xBet
FC Tokyo vs Cerezo Osaka prediction Emperors Cup Japan 06 aug 2025, 05:30 FC Tokyo vs Cerezo Osaka prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 6, 2025 FC Tokyo Odds: 1.71 Cerezo Osaka Bet now Mostbet
Arsenal vs Villarreal prediction Club Friendlies 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Arsenal vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.57 Villarreal Recommended 1xBet
Aston Villa vs Roma prediction Club Friendlies 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Aston Villa vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.67 Roma Bet now Mostbet
Lech Poznan vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Champions League 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Lech Poznań vs Crvena Zvezda: will either side take a risk in the first leg of qualification? Lech Poznan Odds: 1.77 FK Crvena Zvezda Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Accrington - : - Oldham Today, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno Today, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen Today, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:11 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 10:53 Wilshere could return to Arsenal Lifestyle Today, 10:49 “Love you, my friend!” Lamine Yamal sends heartfelt birthday wishes to Pablo Gavi Football news Today, 10:21 Milan strengthen midfield with Ardon Jashari signing Motorsport News Today, 10:15 Hamilton is closing in on an unwelcome Ferrari anti-record that has stood for over 40 years Lifestyle Today, 10:11 Mauro Icardi and his fiancée enjoy a romantic getaway in Istanbul Football news Today, 09:50 MC Alger show interest in Toronto forward who previously worked with Rulani Mokwena Football news Today, 09:38 Not Real Oviedo. Jović's new club revealed Football news Today, 09:22 Manchester United submits offer to Leipzig for Šeško. How much are they willing to pay? Lifestyle Today, 09:21 The gentlest dad: Kateryna Usyk shows touching moments between her husband and their youngest daughter
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores