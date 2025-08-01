Charleroi vs Sint-Truiden prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 3, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.62 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

As part of the second round of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, Charleroi will face off against Sint-Truiden. The match will take place on Sunday, August 3. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:15 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this one.

Match preview

Charleroi had a mixed campaign last season. In the first half, the team established itself as a solid mid-table outfit, but later showed strong form and clinched a spot in the Conference League by defeating Antwerp in a decisive match.

Their European adventure started poorly. In the first leg against Sweden’s Hammarby, Charleroi played out a goalless draw, but then lost at home in extra time, unexpectedly crashing out of the Conference League.

The Zebras kicked off the Jupiler Pro League with a 2-2 draw against OH Leuven, displaying their usual structure: solid midfield play, quick wing attacks, and a risky defense. Interestingly, they only managed to score at the very end of the game: in the 90th and 90+4th minutes.

The team’s weak spot is the heart of defense, where coordination often suffers under high pressing. However, the attack looks promising—especially the form of Serbian striker Nikola Stulic, who netted 16 goals last season.

Sint-Truiden narrowly avoided relegation last season, surviving only in the final stretch. In crucial battles against Cercle Brugge, Kortrijk, and Beerschot, the team managed to secure its top-flight status, and smart decisions were made over the summer.

The club opted to keep their coach and instead reinforced the squad with some quality signings. This paid off—Sint-Truiden lost just one match during their summer preparations.

In the opening round, Wouter Vrancken’s side turned in a superb performance against Gent. The 3-1 final score was no major surprise, even if the decisive goals came late in the match.

In any case, Sint-Truiden have started the new campaign fully armed and are determined to fight for a place in mid-table. The foundations are there, and the club is certainly not among the relegation candidates for now.

Match facts

Charleroi are winless in three straight matches.

At home, Charleroi are unbeaten in six consecutive games.

Sint-Truiden are unbeaten in their last three matches.

On the road, Sint-Truiden have managed just one win in their previous seven outings.

Charleroi average 1.4 goals per game at home, while Sint-Truiden average 1.4 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Charleroi : Delaval, Rogel, Usow, Keita, Dragsnes, Titraoui, Camara, Mbenza, Boukamir, Guiagon, Stulic.

: Delaval, Rogel, Usow, Keita, Dragsnes, Titraoui, Camara, Mbenza, Boukamir, Guiagon, Stulic. Sint-Truiden: Kokubo, Musliu, Van Helden, Hara, Patrice, Sissako, Yamamoto, Ito, Sebaoui, Vanwesemel, Ferrari.

H2H

Charleroi have won their last two matches against Sint-Truiden.

Sint-Truiden haven’t beaten Charleroi away since 2019.

Prediction

Both teams are just getting into the new season, but in terms of match fitness, Charleroi have the edge thanks to their European fixtures. The visitors should be fresher, having not played midweek, so predicting a winner is tough. Charleroi are slight favorites, and a bet on both teams to score looks like a solid call.