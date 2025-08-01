RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 2, 2025

Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 2, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction Photo: x.com/FCBayern/ Author unknownn
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
02 aug 2025, 09:30
- : -
International,
Lyon
Lyon Lyon Schedule Lyon News Lyon Transfers
Review H2H Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Bayern Munich
Odds: 1.52
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

In a friendly match, German powerhouse Bayern Munich will take on French side Lyon. The game is scheduled for Saturday, August 2, with kickoff set for 15:30 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this clash.

Match preview

Following their run at the Club World Cup, Bayern are starting preparations for the new season later than usual. Vincent Kompany is pressed for time, and much will depend on the recovery of key players.

Bayern have lined up three pre-season friendlies against Lyon, Tottenham, and Grasshoppers. On August 16, they’ll face Stuttgart in the German Super Cup, before a tough Bundesliga opener against Leipzig.

The Munich side have suffered almost no significant losses. The only notable departure is Thomas Müller, whose contract has expired. There have been very few arrivals as well; some players have returned from loan, and 30-year-old Grasshoppers defender Benno Schmitz has been signed.

It looks like Bayern’s squad won’t change much this season. The signing of Jonathan Tah can be seen as a targeted reinforcement, but his place in the starting line-up seems a given. In any case, Kompany is now expected to deliver high-quality football on the international stage, where Bayern’s results in recent years have left much to be desired.

Lyon are going through a turbulent period this summer. The club faced the threat of relegation due to financial problems, but disaster was averted. Even so, it’s hard to believe that the team in its current state can return to the list of trophy contenders.

The departures have piled up for Lyon, with Lucas Perri, Lacazette, and Rayan Cherki all leaving. Add to that Veretout, Arielson, Tagliafico, and several less prominent figures. The squad will undergo significant changes, so it’s too early to judge the club’s ambitions.

Clearly, after losing key players, Lyon need reinforcements. The club is working on it, but no big-name signings are expected. For €2 million, the "Weavers" brought in promising Sporting striker Afonso Daniel, while Ruben, the younger son of Patrick Kluivert, joined from Casa Pia.

Paulo Fonseca’s men have already played a few friendlies, keeping clean sheets and avoiding defeat. However, aside from Hamburg, their opponents were lower-division French and Belgian clubs.

Match facts

  • Bayern have conceded six goals in their last four matches.
  • Lyon have kept four consecutive clean sheets.
  • Bayern average 2 goals per game, while Lyon average 1.2 goals per game.

Probable line-ups

  • Bayern Munich: Neuer, Upamecano, Laimer, Stanisic, Tah, Pavlovic, Kimmich, Olise, Coman, Goretzka, Kane.
  • Lyon: Deschamps, Abner, Mera, Kumbedi, Clinton Mata, Niakhate, Maitland-Niles, Tessmann, Tolisso, Mikautadze, Fofana.

H2H

Bayern have beaten Lyon in their last four head-to-head encounters.

Prediction

Given the friendly nature of this match, it’s tough to judge the teams’ readiness—especially with Bayern only just starting pre-season. But one thing’s certain: fans won’t be bored, as neither side will be under pressure to get a result. I believe the Munich side will kick off their pre-season campaign with a win.

Prediction on game Win Bayern Munich
Odds: 1.52
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Crystal Palace vs Augsburg prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:00 Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.54 Augsburg Recommended 1xBet
Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Club Friendlies Today, 13:00 Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025 Fortuna Sittard Odds: 1.52 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Melbet
Schalke 04 vs Hertha Berlin prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025 Schalke 04 Odds: 1.7 Hertha Berlin Bet now 1xBet
KV Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 14:45 Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025 KV Mechelen Odds: 1.73 Club Brugge Recommended 1xBet
Karlsruher SC vs Preussen Muenster prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: will Karlsruhe start the new season with a win? Karlsruher SC Odds: 1.9 Preussen Muenster Bet now Melbet
Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Darmstadt vs Bochum: who will kick off the season with a win? Darmstadt Odds: 1.63 Bochum Bet now Melbet
Elversberg vs Nuernberg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Elversberg Odds: 1.47 Nuernberg Recommended Mostbet
Union Berlin vs Espanyol prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 09:30 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.78 Espanyol Bet now 1xBet
Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 10:00 Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.68 Real Betis Bet now Mostbet
Queens Park Rangers vs Brentford prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 10:00 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Queens Park Rangers Odds: 1.68 Brentford Recommended 1xBet
Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 10:30 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.72 Wolfsburg Bet now Melbet
Standard Liege vs FCV Dender EH prediction Pro League Belgium 02 aug 2025, 12:15 Standard vs Dender prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Standard Liege Odds: 2.1 FCV Dender EH Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSI Runavik - : - NSA Sofia 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSI Runavik
-
NSA Sofia
-
05:00
AEK Athens - : - Flora Tallinn 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
AEK Athens
-
Flora Tallinn
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Swieqi United - : - Spartak Myjava 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Swieqi United
-
Spartak Myjava
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Motorsport News Today, 07:05 All set. Franco Colapinto eagerly awaits the next Formula 1 Grand Prix in Hungary Lifestyle Today, 06:42 Seoul star Jesse Lingard shows off Yamal and Rashford shirts after Barcelona clash Football news Today, 06:19 Mohamed Salah writes emotional message to Luis Díaz after Bayern move Basketball news Today, 06:17 Madness! The wife of famous NBA player Danilo Gallinari narrowly escaped a shark attack Lifestyle Today, 05:57 A true model! Erling Haaland stars in a TIME magazine photoshoot Motorsport News Today, 05:51 Bad news: Fernando Alonso drops out of the Hungarian Grand Prix due to injury Football news Today, 05:26 Quick substitution! Manchester City appoints new sporting director Football news Today, 05:09 Leo Messi reacts to Inter Miami's win in their first Leagues Cup match Football news Today, 04:50 Consequences from the past: Lyon fails to cancel transfer of player signed by former club president Football news Today, 04:28 King. Lamine Yamal shows his emotions after the friendly against Seoul
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores