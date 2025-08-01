Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 2, 2025

Prediction on game Win Bayern Munich Odds: 1.52 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In a friendly match, German powerhouse Bayern Munich will take on French side Lyon. The game is scheduled for Saturday, August 2, with kickoff set for 15:30 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this clash.

Match preview

Following their run at the Club World Cup, Bayern are starting preparations for the new season later than usual. Vincent Kompany is pressed for time, and much will depend on the recovery of key players.

Bayern have lined up three pre-season friendlies against Lyon, Tottenham, and Grasshoppers. On August 16, they’ll face Stuttgart in the German Super Cup, before a tough Bundesliga opener against Leipzig.

The Munich side have suffered almost no significant losses. The only notable departure is Thomas Müller, whose contract has expired. There have been very few arrivals as well; some players have returned from loan, and 30-year-old Grasshoppers defender Benno Schmitz has been signed.

It looks like Bayern’s squad won’t change much this season. The signing of Jonathan Tah can be seen as a targeted reinforcement, but his place in the starting line-up seems a given. In any case, Kompany is now expected to deliver high-quality football on the international stage, where Bayern’s results in recent years have left much to be desired.

Lyon are going through a turbulent period this summer. The club faced the threat of relegation due to financial problems, but disaster was averted. Even so, it’s hard to believe that the team in its current state can return to the list of trophy contenders.

The departures have piled up for Lyon, with Lucas Perri, Lacazette, and Rayan Cherki all leaving. Add to that Veretout, Arielson, Tagliafico, and several less prominent figures. The squad will undergo significant changes, so it’s too early to judge the club’s ambitions.

Clearly, after losing key players, Lyon need reinforcements. The club is working on it, but no big-name signings are expected. For €2 million, the "Weavers" brought in promising Sporting striker Afonso Daniel, while Ruben, the younger son of Patrick Kluivert, joined from Casa Pia.

Paulo Fonseca’s men have already played a few friendlies, keeping clean sheets and avoiding defeat. However, aside from Hamburg, their opponents were lower-division French and Belgian clubs.

Match facts

Bayern have conceded six goals in their last four matches.

Lyon have kept four consecutive clean sheets.

Bayern average 2 goals per game, while Lyon average 1.2 goals per game.

Probable line-ups

Bayern Munich : Neuer, Upamecano, Laimer, Stanisic, Tah, Pavlovic, Kimmich, Olise, Coman, Goretzka, Kane.

: Neuer, Upamecano, Laimer, Stanisic, Tah, Pavlovic, Kimmich, Olise, Coman, Goretzka, Kane. Lyon: Deschamps, Abner, Mera, Kumbedi, Clinton Mata, Niakhate, Maitland-Niles, Tessmann, Tolisso, Mikautadze, Fofana.

H2H

Bayern have beaten Lyon in their last four head-to-head encounters.

Prediction

Given the friendly nature of this match, it’s tough to judge the teams’ readiness—especially with Bayern only just starting pre-season. But one thing’s certain: fans won’t be bored, as neither side will be under pressure to get a result. I believe the Munich side will kick off their pre-season campaign with a win.