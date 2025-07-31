Motherwell vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 August 2025

Prediction on game Rangers Win & Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.81 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the opening fixtures of the Scottish Premiership will take place on Sunday at Fir Park in Motherwell, where the local side will host Glasgow Rangers. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with excellent odds for success.

Match preview

The "Steelmen" are kicking off the season with hopes for a new era under Danish coach Jens Bert Askou, who has replaced Michael Wimmer. The team has already played four official matches in the League Cup, remaining unbeaten (three wins and a draw), which gives fans reasons for optimism. Such confident performances secured them top spot in their group and progression to the second round of the tournament.

In a recent friendly against German side Hertha, the Steelmen showed character by holding out for a 1-1 draw. Despite a solid start, it’s worth noting that they haven’t yet faced an opponent of Rangers’ caliber — this will be the first true test for the new coaching philosophy. And while the hosts have been finding the net regularly, their defense is still far from flawless.

Glasgow Rangers begin the season with ambitions to reclaim the title and step out of Celtic’s shadow. The return of former player and now coach Russell Martin has sparked a positive reaction from fans, and his tenure has begun brightly: the team is unbeaten in two official matches. Most notably, they overcame Panathinaikos in the Champions League qualifiers with a 3-1 aggregate score.

History is also on the Gers’ side when it comes to matches against Motherwell — they are confident away from home and love to score. Five wins in their last six away games against the Steelmen speak for themselves. Most likely, Rangers will opt for an aggressive start once again, aiming to break the opposition’s resistance before halftime.

Probable lineups

Motherwell : Balcombe E., Zdravkovski D., O'Donnell S., Seddon S., Koutroumbis J., Halliday E., Miller L., Wilson E., Slattery C., Armstrong L., Dixon W.

: Balcombe E., Zdravkovski D., O'Donnell S., Seddon S., Koutroumbis J., Halliday E., Miller L., Wilson E., Slattery C., Armstrong L., Dixon W. Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Jigha, Souttar, Aarons; Diomande, Rothwell, Raskin; Gassama, Danilo, Curtis

Match facts and head-to-head

Rangers have won 5 of their last 6 away matches against Motherwell.

4 of those 5 wins featured over 2.5 total goals.

Motherwell are unbeaten in 4 consecutive official matches under Askou.

Prediction

Motherwell have made a respectable start, but in terms of squad quality and depth, they still noticeably trail the league’s top clubs. Rangers have a more cohesive side, already finding their rhythm through Champions League qualifiers and highly motivated to start their domestic campaign strong. Being away from home won’t faze them, and the head-to-head record is in their favor. Our bet: "Rangers to win and total over 2.5 goals" at 1.81.