RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Pro League Belgium Predictions Gent vs La Louvière preview, H2H and probable lineups – August 2, 2025

Gent vs La Louvière preview, H2H and probable lineups – August 2, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Gent vs RAAL La Louviere prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Gent
Gent Gent Schedule Gent News Gent Transfers
Pro League Belgium Pro League Belgium Table Pro League Belgium Fixtures Pro League Belgium Predictions
02 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
Belgium, Ghent, Planet Group Arena
RAAL La Louviere
RAAL La Louviere RAAL La Louviere Schedule RAAL La Louviere Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.69
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the key fixtures of the second round in the Belgian Pro League will take place this Saturday at the Ghelamco Arena in Ghent, where the local side Gent will host top-flight newcomers La Louvière. I’m tipping a bet on goals in this clash, with both teams desperate for points.

Match preview

After a painful 1-3 defeat to Sint-Truiden in the opening round, Ivan Leko’s team is left with plenty of questions — especially at the back. The Buffalos have now conceded in four consecutive matches, and even home advantage hasn’t helped: they haven’t won at their own ground since March 1. Despite being one of the Pro League’s traditionally stable clubs, both preseason and the start of this campaign reveal that Gent are battling serious internal issues.

Nevertheless, the individual quality in their squad remains high. Forward Wilfried Kanga has already opened his account for the new season and will likely be Gent's main attacking threat once again. If Gent can shore up their defensive play, La Louvière will have little chance of taking any points. The key is to avoid a repeat of the opening-week collapse, when the team crumbled under minimal pressure.

For the Wolves, their return to the Pro League is both a challenge and a trial by fire. Alphonse N’Sikulu’s side immediately felt the step up in class, falling 0-2 at home to Standard in the first round with little resistance. All signs point to RAAL fighting for survival, and every point will be worth its weight in gold — especially considering they have just one win in their last seven matches.

Still, the visitors know how to spring a surprise — especially on the road. Last season, they won their final two away games in the second division, and in July they managed a 1-1 draw in a friendly against this very Gent side. That could give them a moral boost, but without strengthening their defense and adding creativity in midfield, taking points in Ghent will be a tall order.

Probable lineups

  • Gent: Roef — Samoise, Cotto, Lopes, Alves Araujo — Varela, Delorge-Knieper, Ito, De Vlieger — Kanga, Vanzeir
  • La Louvière: Peano — Faye, Maisonneuve, Lamego — Epayi, Liongola, Guelette, Lasseni — Dario, Belkheir, Guelette

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Gent have not won at home since March 1.
  • Ivan Leko’s side haven’t kept a clean sheet at home since February 2.
  • Last season, La Louvière won their final two away games in the second division.

Prediction

Gent don’t look particularly convincing — especially at the back — and are still searching for form. But at home, against a team that has yet to reach top-flight quality, they should be expected to dominate. That said, the hosts’ defense makes too many errors to back a clean sheet. La Louvière’s attack is capable of nicking a goal, especially if Gent once again stumble early. Our bet: Both teams to score at 1.69.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.69
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim prediction Club Friendlies 01 aug 2025, 06:00 Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and betting tips – August 1, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.85 Hoffenheim Recommended 1xBet
Crystal Palace vs Augsburg prediction Club Friendlies 01 aug 2025, 12:00 Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.54 Augsburg Bet now 1xBet
Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Club Friendlies 01 aug 2025, 13:00 Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025 Fortuna Sittard Odds: 1.52 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Melbet
Schalke 04 vs Hertha Berlin prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 01 aug 2025, 14:30 Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025 Schalke 04 Odds: 1.7 Hertha Berlin Recommended 1xBet
KV Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction Pro League Belgium 01 aug 2025, 14:45 Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025 KV Mechelen Odds: 1.73 Club Brugge Bet now 1xBet
Elversberg vs Nuernberg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Elversberg Odds: 1.47 Nuernberg Bet now Mostbet
Union Berlin vs Espanyol prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 09:30 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.78 Espanyol Recommended 1xBet
Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 10:00 Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.68 Real Betis Bet now Mostbet
Queens Park Rangers vs Brentford prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 10:00 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Queens Park Rangers Odds: 1.68 Brentford Bet now 1xBet
Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 10:30 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.72 Wolfsburg Recommended Melbet
Standard Liege vs FCV Dender EH prediction Pro League Belgium 02 aug 2025, 12:15 Standard vs Dender prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Standard Liege Odds: 2.1 FCV Dender EH Bet now 1xBet
Motherwell vs Rangers prediction Scottish Premiership 02 aug 2025, 12:30 Motherwell vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 August 2025 Motherwell Odds: 1.81 Rangers Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSI Runavik - : - NSA Sofia 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSI Runavik
-
NSA Sofia
-
05:00
AEK Athens - : - Flora Tallinn 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
AEK Athens
-
Flora Tallinn
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Swieqi United - : - Spartak Myjava 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Swieqi United
-
Spartak Myjava
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 20:30 Leagues Cup Clash Between San Diego FC and Tigres Faces Tsunami Concerns Football news Today, 20:06 USL Awards League One Expansion Franchise to Eugene, Oregon for 2026 Launch Football news Today, 20:05 Camilo Mayada Leaves Peñarol, Returns to Danubio After Over a Decade Football news Today, 19:30 Lucas Paquetá Speaks Out After Being Cleared in Betting Case: “I Maintained My Innocence” Football news Today, 19:10 River Plate and AFA Clash with Government Over New Tax Decree Football news Today, 19:00 Keylor Navas Praises Pumas’ Mentality After Penalty Shootout Win Football news Today, 18:35 Deportivo Cali Signs Winger Johan Martínez in Last-Minute Transfer Football news Today, 18:05 Cuti Romero Captains Tottenham in Preseason Derby Win Over Arsenal Football news Today, 17:30 Matías Abaldo Close to Joining Independiente Football news Today, 17:00 Chaos Erupts in Boca: Three Players Defy Locker Room Ejection
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores