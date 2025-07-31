Gent vs La Louvière preview, H2H and probable lineups – August 2, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.69 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the key fixtures of the second round in the Belgian Pro League will take place this Saturday at the Ghelamco Arena in Ghent, where the local side Gent will host top-flight newcomers La Louvière. I’m tipping a bet on goals in this clash, with both teams desperate for points.

Match preview

After a painful 1-3 defeat to Sint-Truiden in the opening round, Ivan Leko’s team is left with plenty of questions — especially at the back. The Buffalos have now conceded in four consecutive matches, and even home advantage hasn’t helped: they haven’t won at their own ground since March 1. Despite being one of the Pro League’s traditionally stable clubs, both preseason and the start of this campaign reveal that Gent are battling serious internal issues.

Nevertheless, the individual quality in their squad remains high. Forward Wilfried Kanga has already opened his account for the new season and will likely be Gent's main attacking threat once again. If Gent can shore up their defensive play, La Louvière will have little chance of taking any points. The key is to avoid a repeat of the opening-week collapse, when the team crumbled under minimal pressure.

For the Wolves, their return to the Pro League is both a challenge and a trial by fire. Alphonse N’Sikulu’s side immediately felt the step up in class, falling 0-2 at home to Standard in the first round with little resistance. All signs point to RAAL fighting for survival, and every point will be worth its weight in gold — especially considering they have just one win in their last seven matches.

Still, the visitors know how to spring a surprise — especially on the road. Last season, they won their final two away games in the second division, and in July they managed a 1-1 draw in a friendly against this very Gent side. That could give them a moral boost, but without strengthening their defense and adding creativity in midfield, taking points in Ghent will be a tall order.

Probable lineups

Gent: Roef — Samoise, Cotto, Lopes, Alves Araujo — Varela, Delorge-Knieper, Ito, De Vlieger — Kanga, Vanzeir

Roef — Samoise, Cotto, Lopes, Alves Araujo — Varela, Delorge-Knieper, Ito, De Vlieger — Kanga, Vanzeir La Louvière: Peano — Faye, Maisonneuve, Lamego — Epayi, Liongola, Guelette, Lasseni — Dario, Belkheir, Guelette

Match facts and head-to-head

Gent have not won at home since March 1.

Ivan Leko’s side haven’t kept a clean sheet at home since February 2.

Last season, La Louvière won their final two away games in the second division.

Prediction

Gent don’t look particularly convincing — especially at the back — and are still searching for form. But at home, against a team that has yet to reach top-flight quality, they should be expected to dominate. That said, the hosts’ defense makes too many errors to back a clean sheet. La Louvière’s attack is capable of nicking a goal, especially if Gent once again stumble early. Our bet: Both teams to score at 1.69.