Standard vs Dender prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025

Standard vs Dender prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025

Standard Liege vs FCV Dender EH prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Standard Liege
02 aug 2025, 12:15
- : -
Belgium, Liege, Stade Maurice Dufrasne
FCV Dender EH
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the second round of the Belgian Pro League will take place on Saturday at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liège, where Standard will host Dender. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with an attractive odds.

Match preview

The Liège side stormed into the season at full throttle, confidently defeating RAAL La Louvière 2-0 away from home. The team displayed excellent chemistry and clinical finishing, barely allowing the hosts any chances near their own goal. In fact, Standard settled matters by the end of the first half, netting twice early on.

It’s worth noting that Standard had an impressive pre-season. In three friendlies, the Liège club beat Aubel, Maastricht, and Boulogne without conceding a single goal. In their last warm-up match, Standard played out a 2-2 draw away against Lens. Overall, the team has not lost since mid-May — four wins and four draws in that stretch.

Dender, meanwhile, started the season modestly but showed great organization — a goalless draw in the opening round against Cercle Brugge. The team sat very deep, effectively lining up five defenders and shutting down the spaces intelligently. Breaking through this wall, especially near the penalty area, proved to be a real challenge.

However, Dender’s attack was virtually non-existent. The ball was stuck in midfield, with no progress and no threat. The lack of ideas and creativity up front is a huge problem, especially heading into an away fixture against a team that loves to press and dominate.

Probable lineups

  • Standard: Epolo, Fossi, Dirks, Homawou, Kalut, Abid, Ilaimaharitra, Sahabo, Mor, Eckert, Henri
  • Dender: Verrips, Marijnissen, Kools, Pupe, Hrncjar, Wiltar, Kvet, Rhodes, Schoedler, Ferraro, Mbamba

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Last season, the teams drew twice — 1:1 and 0:0
  • Under 2.5 goals has landed in the last four head-to-head meetings
  • Standard are unbeaten in eight consecutive matches

Prediction

Judging by the opening games, Standard look a cut above: they have an attacking setup, effective wing play, and clinical finishing. Dender have good discipline but are completely lacking in attack. Away, against an aggressive and fired-up opponent, their chances of holding out for a draw are slim. Given the difference in class, playing style, and motivation, a home win at 2.10 seems the logical choice.

