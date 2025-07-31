RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025

Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Sunderland
Sunderland Sunderland Schedule Sunderland News Sunderland Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
02 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
International,
Real Betis
Real Betis Real Betis Schedule Real Betis News Real Betis Transfers
Review Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.68
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of Saturday's featured friendlies will unfold at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, where the local Black Cats host Spanish side Real Betis. I’m tipping a bet on goals in this clash, with a tempting odds offer.

Match preview

Sunderland’s return to the top tier of English football was the crowning moment of an inspiring campaign, capped by a dramatic playoff victory over Sheffield United. Régis Le Bris’s side showed real character, rallying despite trailing the leaders throughout the season. The new campaign demands reinforcements, and the club didn’t hesitate—investing more than £112 million, with Granit Xhaka arriving as the marquee signing to take charge in midfield.

Preseason has brought mixed results: one win, a draw, and three defeats from five matches—a patchy run explained by heavy rotation and the usual preseason workload. Sunderland’s home form at the tail end of the Championship season was shaky too, with three losses and a draw in their final fixtures. But matchups like this against Betis are the perfect dress rehearsal to rebuild confidence and gel new partnerships before the Premier League kicks off.

Betis, under Manuel Pellegrini, finished sixth in La Liga but ended the season with a bitter aftertaste—a crushing defeat to Chelsea in the Conference League final left its mark. The summer transfer window saw a measured approach: with a modest outlay (around £24 million), the Seville outfit managed to keep their core intact and bolster the midfield.

Betis have looked sharp in preseason: a draw with Coventry and a high-scoring win over Córdoba suggested the team is coming into form. Last season, though, their away record was patchy—seven defeats in 19 road games—showing that even as favorites, Betis are far from invincible on their travels.

Probable lineups

  • Sunderland: Moore; Hume, Ballard, Sylt, Mandava; Le Fée, Diarra, Xhaka; Talbi, Mayenda, Adingra
  • Real Betis: Lopez; Bellerín, Bartra, Nathan, Rodriguez; Mensah, Fornals; Ruibal, Lo Celso, Riquelme; Hernandez

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is Sunderland’s sixth preseason match—three of the previous five ended in defeat.
  • In each of Betis’s last 14 games, the "Both Teams to Score" bet has landed.
  • The teams have never met before, in either official or friendly competition.

Prediction

Both sides approach this match with different priorities: Sunderland need to integrate their new signings, while Betis are focused on rebuilding chemistry after summer changes. Given Sunderland’s defensive instability and Betis’s sharp attacking play, we could be in for an open contest, with goals at both ends very much on the cards.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.68
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim prediction Club Friendlies 01 aug 2025, 06:00 Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and betting tips – August 1, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.85 Hoffenheim Recommended 1xBet
Crystal Palace vs Augsburg prediction Club Friendlies 01 aug 2025, 12:00 Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.54 Augsburg Bet now 1xBet
Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Club Friendlies 01 aug 2025, 13:00 Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025 Fortuna Sittard Odds: 1.52 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Melbet
Schalke 04 vs Hertha Berlin prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 01 aug 2025, 14:30 Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025 Schalke 04 Odds: 1.7 Hertha Berlin Recommended 1xBet
KV Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction Pro League Belgium 01 aug 2025, 14:45 Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025 KV Mechelen Odds: 1.73 Club Brugge Bet now 1xBet
Elversberg vs Nuernberg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Elversberg Odds: 1.47 Nuernberg Bet now Mostbet
Union Berlin vs Espanyol prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 09:30 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.78 Espanyol Recommended 1xBet
Queens Park Rangers vs Brentford prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 10:00 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Queens Park Rangers Odds: 1.68 Brentford Bet now 1xBet
Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 10:30 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.72 Wolfsburg Bet now Melbet
Standard Liege vs FCV Dender EH prediction Pro League Belgium 02 aug 2025, 12:15 Standard vs Dender prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Standard Liege Odds: 2.1 FCV Dender EH Recommended 1xBet
Arminia Bielefeld vs Fortuna Duesseldorf prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 02 aug 2025, 14:30 Arminia vs Fortuna Düsseldorf prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Arminia Bielefeld Odds: 1.54 Fortuna Duesseldorf Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSI Runavik - : - NSA Sofia 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSI Runavik
-
NSA Sofia
-
05:00
AEK Athens - : - Flora Tallinn 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
AEK Athens
-
Flora Tallinn
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Swieqi United - : - Spartak Myjava 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Swieqi United
-
Spartak Myjava
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 19:00 Keylor Navas Praises Pumas’ Mentality After Penalty Shootout Win Football news Today, 18:35 Deportivo Cali Signs Winger Johan Martínez in Last-Minute Transfer Football news Today, 18:05 Cuti Romero Captains Tottenham in Preseason Derby Win Over Arsenal Football news Today, 17:30 Matías Abaldo Close to Joining Independiente Football news Today, 17:00 Chaos Erupts in Boca: Three Players Defy Locker Room Ejection Football news Today, 16:50 Messi's Heated Celebration Toward Cóccaro Ended with a Shirt and an Apology Football news Today, 16:37 The work continues! Girona to loan two more Manchester City players Football news Today, 16:25 River Set to Cash In as São Paulo Nears Enzo Díaz Purchase Football news Today, 16:00 Messi on MLS Ban: “I Need to Compete” Football news Today, 15:34 That's how it's done! Wolverhampton signs David Møller Wolfe
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores