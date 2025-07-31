Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.68 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of Saturday's featured friendlies will unfold at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, where the local Black Cats host Spanish side Real Betis. I’m tipping a bet on goals in this clash, with a tempting odds offer.

Match preview

Sunderland’s return to the top tier of English football was the crowning moment of an inspiring campaign, capped by a dramatic playoff victory over Sheffield United. Régis Le Bris’s side showed real character, rallying despite trailing the leaders throughout the season. The new campaign demands reinforcements, and the club didn’t hesitate—investing more than £112 million, with Granit Xhaka arriving as the marquee signing to take charge in midfield.

Preseason has brought mixed results: one win, a draw, and three defeats from five matches—a patchy run explained by heavy rotation and the usual preseason workload. Sunderland’s home form at the tail end of the Championship season was shaky too, with three losses and a draw in their final fixtures. But matchups like this against Betis are the perfect dress rehearsal to rebuild confidence and gel new partnerships before the Premier League kicks off.

Betis, under Manuel Pellegrini, finished sixth in La Liga but ended the season with a bitter aftertaste—a crushing defeat to Chelsea in the Conference League final left its mark. The summer transfer window saw a measured approach: with a modest outlay (around £24 million), the Seville outfit managed to keep their core intact and bolster the midfield.

Betis have looked sharp in preseason: a draw with Coventry and a high-scoring win over Córdoba suggested the team is coming into form. Last season, though, their away record was patchy—seven defeats in 19 road games—showing that even as favorites, Betis are far from invincible on their travels.

Probable lineups

Sunderland: Moore; Hume, Ballard, Sylt, Mandava; Le Fée, Diarra, Xhaka; Talbi, Mayenda, Adingra

Moore; Hume, Ballard, Sylt, Mandava; Le Fée, Diarra, Xhaka; Talbi, Mayenda, Adingra Real Betis: Lopez; Bellerín, Bartra, Nathan, Rodriguez; Mensah, Fornals; Ruibal, Lo Celso, Riquelme; Hernandez

Match facts and head-to-head

This is Sunderland’s sixth preseason match—three of the previous five ended in defeat.

In each of Betis’s last 14 games, the "Both Teams to Score" bet has landed.

The teams have never met before, in either official or friendly competition.

Prediction

Both sides approach this match with different priorities: Sunderland need to integrate their new signings, while Betis are focused on rebuilding chemistry after summer changes. Given Sunderland’s defensive instability and Betis’s sharp attacking play, we could be in for an open contest, with goals at both ends very much on the cards.