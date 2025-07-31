Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.72 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of Saturday's friendlies will take place at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, where the local Feyenoord will host Germany's Wolfsburg. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter with a promising odds value.

Match preview

Feyenoord approach this clash far from their best form. The Rotterdam side have yet to find stability in the new season — after a confident win over Cambuur (4-1), their results have dipped: a draw with Union Saint-Gilloise (1-1), defeats to Gent (1-2), Nice (1-2), and most recently to Liefering (0-2). Defensive issues are clear — the team has conceded at least one goal in each of their last five games.

Last season, Feyenoord failed to challenge PSV and Ajax in the Eredivisie, but in the Champions League they got past Milan and only bowed out in the round of 16 to eventual finalists Inter, underlining their high level on the European stage. The coaching staff's main goal is to restore the balance between attack and defense before official matches begin. For now, Feyenoord are creating chances, but their finishing lets them down, as does their defensive compactness.

Wolfsburg finished last Bundesliga season in 11th place with 43 points, showing the classic stability of a mid-table side. The team scored 56 goals and conceded 54, demonstrating decent attacking output but also frequent defensive lapses. At the end of last season, the Wolves beat Borussia Mönchengladbach and Magdeburg, but were thrashed by Borussia Dortmund (0-4) and lost to Freiburg (0-1).

This pre-season started with a draw against Magdeburg (4-3), followed by a defeat to Espanyol (0-1). Wolfsburg too are searching for their game and balance, especially at the back. Defensive losses during the season have taken their toll, and in the recent friendly against Espanyol, the team looked heavy-legged. Still, Wolfsburg have a potent attack and can create danger from almost any position.

Probable lineups

Feyenoord : Bijlow, Hadj Moussa, Plug, Sliti, Watanabe, Mvulo Lotomba, Moder, Smal, Stijn, Ueda, Hwang In-Beom

: Bijlow, Hadj Moussa, Plug, Sliti, Watanabe, Mvulo Lotomba, Moder, Smal, Stijn, Ueda, Hwang In-Beom Wolfsburg: Grabara, Vini Souza, Amoura, Arnold, Vavro, Koulierakis, Maier, Mæhle, Pejcinovic, Fischer, Cherny

Match facts & head-to-head:

Feyenoord are winless in their last four matches.

In three of Wolfsburg's last five games, the 'over 2.5 goals' bet landed.

The teams have never met before in official competitions.

Prediction

Both teams are in the midst of active preseason preparations and showing inconsistent results. Feyenoord have the home advantage and motivation to bounce back in front of their fans. At the same time, Wolfsburg have the firepower to put up a fight. Expect a balanced game with goals from both sides — the 'both teams to score' bet looks logical here.