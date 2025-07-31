QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the most intriguing Saturday fixtures will unfold in London at Loftus Road, where Queens Park Rangers host Brentford in their final pre-season friendly before the new campaign kicks off. I'm backing goals in this London derby, with strong odds for both teams to find the net.

Match preview

This summer marks another reset for QPR: Martí Cifuentes has departed, and Julien Stéphan steps in as head coach—a man with ambition, but also plenty of pressure on his shoulders. The pre-season has been a mixed bag: a thumping win over Stevenage (5-0), a humiliating 0-6 loss to Castellón, and a surprise victory against Toulouse. Subsequent draws with Cardiff and Heerenveen only underscored the Hoops' inconsistency heading into the Championship.

Immediate change is expected from Stéphan; fans are tired of mid-table mediocrity (15th last season). In attack, keep an eye on Kwame Poku—the new signing from Peterborough—who has settled in quickly and could become a key figure in the front three. However, squad issues persist: Clarke-Salter and Lloyd are sidelined, and Zan Celar remains a doubt.

Brentford are entering a new era—without Thomas Frank, without Mbeumo, Nørgaard, Flekken, and seemingly without Wissa. New boss Kate Andrews faces a huge task: restoring balance to a side that’s lost its core. Reinforcements have been precise—Kelleher in goal, Henderson in midfield—but replacing the departed stars will be tough. Pre-season has so far featured just one friendly—a 1-1 draw with Gil Vicente—and the team's form is a mystery.

Injuries are a headache: Núñez, Janelt, and Dasilva remain out, joined by Gustavo Núñez, who picked up an injury in the match against the Portuguese side. Add to that uncertainty up front: with Wissa and Mbeumo gone, the attacking burden falls on Carvalho, Tiago, and Schade, but there’s little chemistry between them so far. Perhaps this match will offer some clues before the Premier League kicks off.

Probable lineups

QPR: Walsh — Dunn, Morrison, Cook, Larkeche; Field, Morgan, Chair; Madsen, Dembele, Poku

Walsh — Dunn, Morrison, Cook, Larkeche; Field, Morgan, Chair; Madsen, Dembele, Poku Brentford: Kelleher — Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Henderson, Jensen, Damsgaard; Carvalho, Igor Tiago, Schade

Match facts and head-to-head

Brentford have won 9 of their last 13 meetings with QPR prior to their Premier League promotion.

QPR's last win over the Bees came in 2021.

This is only Brentford's second friendly of the summer—the team is still finding its feet.

Prediction

QPR have enjoyed a busier pre-season, experimenting with tactics and building chemistry, while Brentford are only just starting to find their rhythm. Yes, on paper the Bees are a higher-level club, but this match will see plenty of experimentation and rotation. QPR are motivated—it's a home game, a chance to show they're ready for the season, and the uncertainty in the visitors' camp plays into their hands. Our tip: both teams to score.