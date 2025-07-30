RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Pro League Belgium Predictions Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025

Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
KV Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
KV Mechelen
KV Mechelen KV Mechelen Schedule KV Mechelen News KV Mechelen Transfers
Pro League Belgium Pro League Belgium Table Pro League Belgium Fixtures Pro League Belgium Predictions
01 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
Belgium, Mechelen, Argosstadion Achter de Kazerne
Club Brugge
Club Brugge Club Brugge Schedule Club Brugge News Club Brugge Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Club Brugge
Odds: 1.73
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the Belgian league's second round will take place on Friday at the AFAS Stadion in Mechelen, where the local club hosts one of the season’s title contenders—Club Brugge. Here’s my prediction for this clash, offering solid chances for success.

Match preview

Frederik Vanderbiest’s side are once again off to a rocky start—drawing with Heist and losing to Ajax in friendlies has clearly impacted the “Red and Yellows’” match readiness. In the opening round, Mechelen failed to beat top-flight newcomers Zulte Waregem, dropping important points (1-1). The team looks vulnerable at the back—conceding an average of two goals per game over their last four outings. Up front, while their play is attractive, they lack clinical finishing and composure.

On paper, Mechelen are clear underdogs against their upcoming rivals. There are some interesting individual talents—Lauberbach has already found the net this season, and Mrabti has added depth to the midfield—but these are more flashes than consistent quality. The team lacks cohesion, and against an opponent like Club Brugge, even minor mistakes can prove fatal. Without structural changes, the “Malinwa” risk coming away empty-handed once again.

Club Brugge enter the second round in high spirits after a crucial 2-1 win over Genk. Most impressively, Nicky Hayen’s squad showed not only tactical flexibility but also mental resilience, scoring twice after the break. That was their second big win in quick succession—before that, the “Blue-Blacks” lifted the Super Cup by defeating reigning champions Union Saint-Gilloise. Such consistency, especially early in the season, cements Brugge as one of the league’s top favourites.

The squad’s depth gives the coaching staff plenty of tactical options: the experienced Vanaken patrols the left flank, Onyedika brings dynamism to the centre, and Vormer leads the line with clinical finishing. The team confidently controls possession, can shift tempo at will, and ruthlessly punishes positional lapses. Brugge are also comfortable on the road—four wins and a draw in their last five away matches speak for themselves.

Probable line-ups

  • Mechelen: De Wolf — Belgali, Halhal, Marsa, Zeqri — Hammar, Schoofs — Pflücke, Mrabti, Storm — Lauberbach
  • Club Brugge: Mignolet — Spileers, Ordoñez, Mechele, Sykes — Onyedika, Rits, Vanaken — Vormer, Vetlesen, Tzolis

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Club Brugge defeated Mechelen in their previous head-to-head meeting—2-1.
  • The “Blue-Blacks” are unbeaten away from home in their last 5 matches (4 wins, 1 draw).
  • Mechelen ended last season with 3 home draws and 1 defeat.

Prediction

Club Brugge look a cut above their opponents—in physicality, tactics, squad depth, and confidence. Mechelen currently lack both stability and the psychological resilience needed to compete on equal footing with a title contender. Unless the visitors create problems for themselves, they should be taking all three points.

Prediction on game Win Club Brugge
Odds: 1.73
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Manchester United vs Bournemouth prediction Club Friendlies Today, 21:30 Manchester United vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 July 2025 Manchester United Odds: 2.3 Bournemouth Recommended Mostbet
Gyori ETO vs Pyunik prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 12:00 Győr vs Pyunik Yerevan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Gyori ETO Odds: 1.96 Pyunik Bet now 1xBet
Spaeri vs Austria Wien prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 12:00 Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Spaeri Odds: 1.71 Austria Wien Bet now Mostbet
FC Santa Coloma vs Polissya Zhytomyr prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 12:00 Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 FC Santa Coloma Odds: 1.65 Polissya Zhytomyr Recommended Melbet
Nomme JK Kalju vs St. Patrick's Athletic prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 12:45 Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025 Nomme JK Kalju Odds: 1.78 St. Patrick's Athletic Bet now Mostbet
AIK vs Paide Linnameeskond prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 13:00 AIK vs Paide prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 AIK Odds: 1.94 Paide Linnameeskond Bet now Melbet
Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat Armenia prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 13:00 Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Universitatea Cluj Odds: 1.57 Ararat Armenia Recommended Mostbet
Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia Nicosia prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 13:00 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Torpedo Kutaisi Odds: 2.92 Omonia Nicosia Bet now Melbet
FC Milsami Orhei vs Buducnost Podgorica prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 13:00 Milsami vs Budućnost prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 FC Milsami Orhei Odds: 1.75 Buducnost Podgorica Bet now Melbet
Zimbru vs FC Astana prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 13:00 Zimbru vs Astana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Zimbru Odds: 1.6 FC Astana Recommended Mostbet
Brondby IF vs HB Torshavn prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 13:30 Brøndby vs HB Torshavn: who will advance to the next qualifying round? Brondby IF Odds: 1.7 HB Torshavn Bet now 1xBet
Beitar Jerusalem vs Sutjeska prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 13:30 Beitar Jerusalem vs Sutjeska prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 31, 2025 Beitar Jerusalem Odds: 1.86 Sutjeska Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Spartak Trnava - : - Hibernians 31 july 2025, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Spartak Trnava
-
Hibernians
-
11:30
HJK - : - Arda Kardzhali 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
HJK
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
FC Santa Coloma - : - Polissya Zhytomyr 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Santa Coloma
-
Polissya Zhytomyr
-
12:00
Dila Gori - : - Riga FC 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Dila Gori
-
Riga FC
-
12:00
Gyori ETO - : - Pyunik 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Gyori ETO
-
Pyunik
-
12:00
Spaeri - : - Austria Wien 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Spaeri
-
Austria Wien
-
12:00
Banga Gargzdai - : - Rosenborg 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Banga Gargzdai
-
Rosenborg
-
12:00
Sabah FK - : - CS Petrocub 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Sabah FK
-
CS Petrocub
-
12:00
AEK Larnaca - : - NK Celje 31 july 2025, 12:30 Europa League
AEK Larnaca
-
NK Celje
-
12:30
Nomme JK Kalju - : - St. Patrick's Athletic 31 july 2025, 12:45 Europa Conference League
Nomme JK Kalju
-
St. Patrick's Athletic
-
12:45
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:40 Former Mamelodi Sundowns Player to Sign with Liverpool Football news Today, 16:20 River’s Discarded Players Still in Limbo as Transfer Window Advances Football news Today, 16:10 Messi Leads Inter Miami in Leagues Cup Opener Against Atlas Football news Today, 15:28 Three goalkeepers in 20 minutes. A wild situation unfolded in the UEFA Champions League qualifying match Football news Today, 15:10 "Here we go": Chelsea completes transfer of Ajax defender Jorrel Hato Biathlon News Today, 14:36 The death of Dahlmeier. How the world is reacting to the tragic news Tennis news Today, 14:14 Several tennis matches interrupted and postponed in Montreal. What's the issue? Football news Today, 13:25 Worked with Holyfield and Mike Tyson. Legendary former coach Tommy Brooks has died Other Sports News Today, 12:59 French swimmer Léon Marchand breaks 14-year-old record Football news Today, 12:34 OFFICIAL: Victor Osimhen joins Galatasaray
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores