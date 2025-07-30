Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025

Prediction on game Win Club Brugge Odds: 1.73 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the Belgian league's second round will take place on Friday at the AFAS Stadion in Mechelen, where the local club hosts one of the season’s title contenders—Club Brugge. Here’s my prediction for this clash, offering solid chances for success.

Match preview

Frederik Vanderbiest’s side are once again off to a rocky start—drawing with Heist and losing to Ajax in friendlies has clearly impacted the “Red and Yellows’” match readiness. In the opening round, Mechelen failed to beat top-flight newcomers Zulte Waregem, dropping important points (1-1). The team looks vulnerable at the back—conceding an average of two goals per game over their last four outings. Up front, while their play is attractive, they lack clinical finishing and composure.

On paper, Mechelen are clear underdogs against their upcoming rivals. There are some interesting individual talents—Lauberbach has already found the net this season, and Mrabti has added depth to the midfield—but these are more flashes than consistent quality. The team lacks cohesion, and against an opponent like Club Brugge, even minor mistakes can prove fatal. Without structural changes, the “Malinwa” risk coming away empty-handed once again.

Club Brugge enter the second round in high spirits after a crucial 2-1 win over Genk. Most impressively, Nicky Hayen’s squad showed not only tactical flexibility but also mental resilience, scoring twice after the break. That was their second big win in quick succession—before that, the “Blue-Blacks” lifted the Super Cup by defeating reigning champions Union Saint-Gilloise. Such consistency, especially early in the season, cements Brugge as one of the league’s top favourites.

The squad’s depth gives the coaching staff plenty of tactical options: the experienced Vanaken patrols the left flank, Onyedika brings dynamism to the centre, and Vormer leads the line with clinical finishing. The team confidently controls possession, can shift tempo at will, and ruthlessly punishes positional lapses. Brugge are also comfortable on the road—four wins and a draw in their last five away matches speak for themselves.

Probable line-ups

Mechelen: De Wolf — Belgali, Halhal, Marsa, Zeqri — Hammar, Schoofs — Pflücke, Mrabti, Storm — Lauberbach

De Wolf — Belgali, Halhal, Marsa, Zeqri — Hammar, Schoofs — Pflücke, Mrabti, Storm — Lauberbach Club Brugge: Mignolet — Spileers, Ordoñez, Mechele, Sykes — Onyedika, Rits, Vanaken — Vormer, Vetlesen, Tzolis

Match facts and head-to-head

Club Brugge defeated Mechelen in their previous head-to-head meeting—2-1.

The “Blue-Blacks” are unbeaten away from home in their last 5 matches (4 wins, 1 draw).

Mechelen ended last season with 3 home draws and 1 defeat.

Prediction

Club Brugge look a cut above their opponents—in physicality, tactics, squad depth, and confidence. Mechelen currently lack both stability and the psychological resilience needed to compete on equal footing with a title contender. Unless the visitors create problems for themselves, they should be taking all three points.