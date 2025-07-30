Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.7 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the opening round fixtures of the 2. Bundesliga will take place on Friday at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, where the local side Schalke 04 will host Hertha. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

The Royal Blues head into the start of the season with mixed emotions: their pre-season was inconsistent, and their last outing ended in a 2-4 home defeat to Sevilla. Despite showing some attacking intent, defensive frailties remain the main headache for new coach Miron Muslic. Over their last five official matches, Schalke have conceded 11 goals—a worrying sign ahead of a long and challenging campaign.

Nevertheless, Schalke retains significant attacking potential, and with the right adjustments from Muslic at the back, the club could challenge for top spots. The head coach is betting on youth and flexible tactical setups, aiming to breathe new life into one of Germany’s most recognizable teams. Home support at the Veltins-Arena could play a crucial role right from the opening round.

Hertha Berlin wrapped up their pre-season in good form, delivering solid results in their friendlies. The team picked up three wins in their last five matches, and a draw away against Scottish side Motherwell (1-1) demonstrated their ability to cope with physically robust opponents. In terms of form and self-confidence, Stefan Leitl’s men look to have the edge over their rivals.

Coach Leitl has implemented a high-intensity style with relentless pressing and swift transitions from defense to attack. In their last five official fixtures, Hertha have scored 10 goals and conceded 6—numbers that point to a well-balanced side. Against an inconsistent Schalke, Hertha will be eager to capitalize on their strengths from the very start of the season.

Probable lineups

Schalke 04: Karius – Donkor, El-Faouzi, Gantenbein, Grüger – Schallenberg, Antwi-Adjei, Becker – Katic, Sanchez, Silla

Hertha: Ernst – Krattenpacher, Eichberger, Dardai, Demme – Zeefuik, Karbownik, Cuisance, Leistner – Reese, Thorsteinsson

Match facts and head-to-head

The last head-to-head ended with a 2-1 away win for Schalke.

In the last five meetings between these teams: two wins each and one draw.

Schalke have lost 4 of their last 5 matches in the 2. Bundesliga, while Hertha have lost only one.

Prediction

Despite home advantage and the backing of their fans, Schalke enter the season with noticeable defensive issues and shaky form. Hertha, on the other hand, appear more organized and composed, with a competitive squad and a head coach with a clear vision. Our pick for the match: ‘Hertha to win with a (0) handicap’ at odds of 1.70.