Arminia vs Fortuna Düsseldorf prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025

On August 2, 2025, in the opening round of the 2. Bundesliga, Arminia Bielefeld will host Fortuna Düsseldorf on their home turf. Let's take a look at a bet focused on the attacking potential of both sides in this clash.

Arminia

Arminia Bielefeld stormed to the 3. Liga title last season, finishing top of the table and securing a swift return to the 2. Bundesliga. However, their most sensational achievement wasn’t the league triumph, but their stunning run in the DFB-Pokal: the third-division side marched all the way to the final, where they gave Stuttgart a real fight before narrowly losing 2-4. Along the way, Arminia knocked out Bundesliga heavyweights like Freiburg, Union Berlin, Werder Bremen, and Bayer Leverkusen.

Heading into the new campaign, Arminia are in fine form after six preseason friendlies — four wins, one draw, and just a single defeat, which came against Monaco. They’re clearly intent on being more than just spectators in the 2. Bundesliga, and are aiming to challenge for the top spots right from the start.

Historically, however, Arminia have struggled against Fortuna Düsseldorf: they haven’t managed to beat this opponent in their last six meetings. Their most recent victory dates back to 2017, when they edged a 2-1 win at home.

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Fortuna Düsseldorf have been perennial contenders for promotion to the Bundesliga in recent seasons. The club consistently finishes near the top: previously fourth, then third (earning a playoff spot against Bochum, which they ultimately lost). Last season, Fortuna ended up sixth, just five points shy of the playoff zone. They could have aspired to more, but a poor run-in — just one win in their final five matches — cost them a top-three finish.

During the offseason, Fortuna played six friendlies, winning four of them with clean sheets and losing twice.

In head-to-head clashes with Arminia Bielefeld, Fortuna have been rock solid: across their last 11 meetings in all competitions and friendlies, Düsseldorf have lost only once, with four draws and six victories.

Probable lineups

Arminia: Kersken, Handwerker, Großer, Kania, Korbuz, Lannert, Melem, Russo, Schneider, Schreck, Young.

Kersken, Handwerker, Großer, Kania, Korbuz, Lannert, Melem, Russo, Schneider, Schreck, Young. Fortuna Düsseldorf: Kastenmeier, Alexandropoulos, Appelkamp, Vermeij, Heyer, Siebert, Oberdorf, Rasmussen, Haag, Zimmermann, Iyoha.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Arminia are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches.

7 of Arminia’s last 8 games have featured over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 6 of Arminia’s last 7 matches.

6 of Fortuna Düsseldorf’s last 7 games have seen over 2.5 goals.

Fortuna Düsseldorf are unbeaten in their last 6 head-to-heads with Arminia.

4 of the last 5 meetings between these sides have produced over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 6 of the last 7 encounters between these clubs.

Arminia vs Fortuna Düsseldorf match prediction

This showdown between Arminia Bielefeld and Fortuna Düsseldorf promises to be lively and high-scoring. Both teams have had active preseasons and are aiming for a strong start to the campaign. Arminia, buoyed by last season’s heroics and a historic cup final, return to the 2. Bundesliga with real ambition, while Fortuna remain steady contenders for the top spots. Both sides favor attack-minded football, and their defensive records suggest there could be plenty of goals — recent stats show frequent "both teams to score" and over 2.5 goals outcomes. In fact, 6 of their last 7 head-to-heads have seen goals at both ends. Given the form and playing styles of these teams, expect an open match with action on both sides of the pitch. My pick for this game: both teams to score at odds of 1.54.