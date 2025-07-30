RU RU ES ES FR FR
Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Elversberg vs Nuernberg prediction Photo: https://x.com/1_fc_nuernberg/Author unknownn
02 aug 2025, 07:00
- : -
Germany, Elversberg, Ursapharm-Arena
On August 2, 2025, the opening round of the 2. Bundesliga features a clash as Elversberg host Nuremberg at their home ground. Let’s dive into the teams’ attacking potential and pick the best bet for this encounter.

Elversberg

Elversberg delivered a high-caliber performance last season, spending much of the campaign among the frontrunners for Bundesliga promotion. They battled Cologne and Hamburg toe-to-toe for a direct spot in the top flight until the closing rounds, ultimately finishing third and earning a place in the promotion playoffs. The showdown with Heidenheim went down to the final seconds: a hard-fought 2-2 away draw set up a dramatic home leg, where Elversberg, despite holding the advantage, conceded in stoppage time and missed out on promotion.

The offseason, however, was less convincing. In six friendlies, Elversberg managed just one win, drew once, and ended with four consecutive defeats.

Still, last season Elversberg proved formidable at home — their points tally on home turf ranked sixth in the league. Notably, they already beat Nuremberg at home last season (2-1) and will be eager to repeat that success in the opening round of the new campaign.

Nuremberg

Nuremberg, on the other hand, had a rather average season, finishing 10th in the table. They never entered the promotion race, trailing the playoff zone by 10 points, but were never in danger of relegation either — holding a comfortable 13-point cushion above the drop. Defense, though, was a clear weakness: Nuremberg conceded 57 goals, a high figure even by mid-table standards. For comparison, the 15th-placed team let in just 43, and relegated Ulm conceded 48.

Their season run-in was also disappointing: in the final five rounds, Nuremberg won just once, lost three times, and drew once. In four of those matches, they shipped three or more goals.

Preseason offered little inspiration as well: out of five friendlies, Nuremberg won only two — both against lower-league German sides — and closed with three straight defeats.

Head-to-head history with Elversberg suggests a fairly even matchup. In their last five meetings, Nuremberg have won three, but Elversberg claimed the most recent two. Four of those five encounters went over 2.5 total goals.

Probable lineups

  • Elversberg: Lehmann, Guamera, Pinkert, Le Joncour, Günther, Conde, Zisinger, Feil, Keke, Malanga, Schnellbacher.
  • Nuremberg: Mathenia, Lochoshvili, Karafiat, Knoche, Danilo Soares, Jander, Flick, Justvan, Janisch, Stepanov, Telalovic.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Elversberg are unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 matches.
  • Elversberg’s last 5 matches have all gone over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 7 of Elversberg’s last 8 matches.
  • Nuremberg have failed to win 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • 10 of Nuremberg’s last 11 matches went over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams scored in 7 of Nuremberg’s last 8 matches.
  • 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings went over 2.5 goals.
  • Nuremberg scored first in each of the last 5 head-to-head matches.

Elversberg vs Nuremberg match prediction

This clash promises to be open and action-packed. Both teams favor attacking football and have shown defensive frailties — especially early in the season when form is still building. In 7 of the last 8 matches for both sides, the “both teams to score” bet landed, and in 4 of the last 5 head-to-head games, the total went over 2.5 goals. With these trends in mind, it’s logical to expect both teams to find the net again. My pick for this match: both teams to score, at odds of 1.47.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
