On August 13, 2025, the second round of the South African Premier League will feature a clash between Magesi and Stellenbosch. The match is set to kick off at 19:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' scoring potential for this encounter.

Magesi

Magesi, who were crowned champions of the South African Championship in the 2023/24 season and earned promotion to the Premier League, achieved their main goal last year—surviving in the top flight. The team finished 13th with 31 points, just four clear of the relegation zone. The season finale was tense for Magesi: in their last four matches, they failed to secure a win, drawing three times (all 1-1) and suffering one defeat.

During the offseason, Magesi did not play any friendlies, instead jumping straight into the new campaign with a goalless draw away to Polokwane City, extending their winless streak to five matches.

The history of home meetings with Stellenbosch is still limited. The sides first met in 2016 in the First Division, with Stellenbosch coming out on top 2-0. Last season, now in the Premier League, Magesi got their revenge by winning 1-0 at home.

Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch, meanwhile, delivered another strong campaign, finishing third for the second consecutive year. Last season, they edged out the closest chaser by just two points, but fell a whole thirteen points short of second place. The club also impressed in cup competitions: they reached the quarterfinals of the national cup, losing to eventual winners Kaizer Chiefs, and made it to the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals, where they were surprisingly knocked out by Tanzania's Simba.

The end of last season and the offseason were solid for Stellenbosch: in six games, the team recorded three wins, two draws, and only one defeat—to Mamelodi Sundowns. However, their new league campaign started on the wrong foot with a 0-2 home defeat to Kaizer Chiefs.

There have only been four head-to-head meetings between Magesi and Stellenbosch. Stellenbosch holds the edge with two victories, one draw, and one defeat. Notably, three of those four matches featured attacking football, with the total goals exceeding 1.5, and both teams scoring in two of them.

Probable lineups

Magesi: Tshabalala, Abrahams, Makgoga, Buthelezi, Mokone, Mosadi, Masegela, Mtshali, Chirambadare, Mariba, Vandala.

Stellenbosch: Stephens, Godswill, Mkaba, Moloisane, Mdaka, Titus, Butsaka, Palas, Barnes, Cupido, De Jong.

Interesting facts and head-to-head record

Magesi are winless in their last 5 matches.

5 of Magesi's last 6 matches ended with over 1.5 goals scored.

Stellenbosch are unbeaten in 6 of their last 8 matches.

5 of Stellenbosch's last 6 matches ended with over 1.5 goals scored.

Stellenbosch are unbeaten in 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

3 of the last 4 meetings between these sides produced over 1.5 goals.

Magesi vs Stellenbosch match prediction

Magesi come into this match as underdogs, carrying a winless streak that stretches back to the end of last season. Still, last year, despite battling for survival, Magesi managed to beat Stellenbosch at home—a team that was firmly entrenched in the league's upper tier. Stellenbosch, for all their strength last season, have stumbled out of the gate in the new campaign, losing their opening match. Head-to-head, Stellenbosch have the advantage, but both teams tend to deliver goals and excitement when they meet. With the visitors eager to avenge last season's defeat and the hosts desperate to end their barren run, expect an intense, end-to-end contest. All signs point to an open match with plenty of scoring chances. My bet for this fixture: over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.66.