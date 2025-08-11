RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions Magesi vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 13, 2025

Magesi vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 13, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Magesi FC vs Stellenbosch prediction Photo: https://x.com/Magesi_FC/Author unknownn
Magesi FC
Magesi FC Magesi FC Schedule Magesi FC News Magesi FC Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
13 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch Stellenbosch Schedule Stellenbosch News Stellenbosch Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On August 13, 2025, the second round of the South African Premier League will feature a clash between Magesi and Stellenbosch. The match is set to kick off at 19:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' scoring potential for this encounter.

Magesi

Magesi, who were crowned champions of the South African Championship in the 2023/24 season and earned promotion to the Premier League, achieved their main goal last year—surviving in the top flight. The team finished 13th with 31 points, just four clear of the relegation zone. The season finale was tense for Magesi: in their last four matches, they failed to secure a win, drawing three times (all 1-1) and suffering one defeat.

During the offseason, Magesi did not play any friendlies, instead jumping straight into the new campaign with a goalless draw away to Polokwane City, extending their winless streak to five matches.

The history of home meetings with Stellenbosch is still limited. The sides first met in 2016 in the First Division, with Stellenbosch coming out on top 2-0. Last season, now in the Premier League, Magesi got their revenge by winning 1-0 at home.

Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch, meanwhile, delivered another strong campaign, finishing third for the second consecutive year. Last season, they edged out the closest chaser by just two points, but fell a whole thirteen points short of second place. The club also impressed in cup competitions: they reached the quarterfinals of the national cup, losing to eventual winners Kaizer Chiefs, and made it to the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals, where they were surprisingly knocked out by Tanzania's Simba.

The end of last season and the offseason were solid for Stellenbosch: in six games, the team recorded three wins, two draws, and only one defeat—to Mamelodi Sundowns. However, their new league campaign started on the wrong foot with a 0-2 home defeat to Kaizer Chiefs.

There have only been four head-to-head meetings between Magesi and Stellenbosch. Stellenbosch holds the edge with two victories, one draw, and one defeat. Notably, three of those four matches featured attacking football, with the total goals exceeding 1.5, and both teams scoring in two of them.

Probable lineups

  • Magesi: Tshabalala, Abrahams, Makgoga, Buthelezi, Mokone, Mosadi, Masegela, Mtshali, Chirambadare, Mariba, Vandala.
  • Stellenbosch: Stephens, Godswill, Mkaba, Moloisane, Mdaka, Titus, Butsaka, Palas, Barnes, Cupido, De Jong.

Interesting facts and head-to-head record

  • Magesi are winless in their last 5 matches.
  • 5 of Magesi's last 6 matches ended with over 1.5 goals scored.
  • Stellenbosch are unbeaten in 6 of their last 8 matches.
  • 5 of Stellenbosch's last 6 matches ended with over 1.5 goals scored.
  • Stellenbosch are unbeaten in 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.
  • 3 of the last 4 meetings between these sides produced over 1.5 goals.

Magesi vs Stellenbosch match prediction

Magesi come into this match as underdogs, carrying a winless streak that stretches back to the end of last season. Still, last year, despite battling for survival, Magesi managed to beat Stellenbosch at home—a team that was firmly entrenched in the league's upper tier. Stellenbosch, for all their strength last season, have stumbled out of the gate in the new campaign, losing their opening match. Head-to-head, Stellenbosch have the advantage, but both teams tend to deliver goals and excitement when they meet. With the visitors eager to avenge last season's defeat and the hosts desperate to end their barren run, expect an intense, end-to-end contest. All signs point to an open match with plenty of scoring chances. My bet for this fixture: over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.66.

Prediction on game Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Jannik Sinner vs Gabriel Diallo prediction Cincinnati Open ATP Today, 19:00 Jannik Sinner vs Gabriel Diallo prediction and betting tips - August 12, 2025 Jannik Sinner Odds: 1.8 Gabriel Diallo Recommended 1xBet
Senegal vs Congo prediction African Nations Championship 12 aug 2025, 10:00 Senegal vs Congo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 12, 2025 Senegal Odds: 1.87 Congo Bet now 1xBet
Grasshopper Club vs Bayern Munich prediction Club Friendlies 12 aug 2025, 12:00 Grasshopper vs Bayern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 Grasshopper Club Odds: 1.6 Bayern Munich Bet now Melbet
Sudan vs Nigeria prediction African Nations Championship 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Sudan vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 Sudan Odds: 1.7 Nigeria Recommended Melbet
FC Copenhagen vs Malmoe FF prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Copenhagen vs Malmö prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.65 Malmoe FF Bet now Melbet
Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Viktoria Plzen Odds: 1.59 Rangers Bet now Mostbet
WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid prediction Club Friendlies 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Tirol vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 WSG Tirol Odds: 1.62 Real Madrid Recommended 1xBet
Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Fenerbahce Odds: 2 Feyenoord Bet now 1xBet
Swansea vs Crawley prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 12 aug 2025, 14:00 Swansea vs Crawley Town prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 Swansea Odds: 1.65 Crawley Bet now Mostbet
Middlesbrough vs Doncaster prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 12 aug 2025, 14:30 Middlesbrough vs Doncaster prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 Middlesbrough Odds: 1.64 Doncaster Recommended Melbet
Newport vs Millwall prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 12 aug 2025, 14:30 Newport County vs Millwall prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 Newport Odds: 1.68 Millwall Bet now Mostbet
Northampton vs Southampton prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 12 aug 2025, 14:45 Northampton vs Southampton: will Southampton advance to the next round of the EFL Cup Northampton Odds: 1.5 Southampton Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores