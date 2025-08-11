Prediction on game Total under 2.0 Odds: 1.76 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the decisive clashes of the African Nations Championship group stage will take place on Wednesday at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, as Mauritania faces off against Burkina Faso. Both teams still have a shot at reaching the quarter-finals, but the margin for error here is razor-thin. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this high-stakes encounter.

Match preview

The "Lions of Chinguetti" kicked off the tournament with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Madagascar, then suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat to group hosts Tanzania, but bounced back by overcoming tournament newcomers, the Central African Republic. The only goal of that match came as early as the 9th minute, scored by Ahmed El Mokhtar, and the team expertly held onto their advantage until the final whistle. With four points, Mauritania currently sits second in the group, and a win in the upcoming match would guarantee a place in the playoffs.

The main trump card for this team in the tournament remains their solid defense—two clean sheets in three matches speak for themselves. However, to overcome a higher-ranked opponent, the attack will need to step up compared to previous games. Against the quick and aggressive "Stallions," they will need to play with utmost focus and discipline.

After a 0-2 opening defeat to Tanzania, the "Stallions" produced a striking comeback, thrashing the Central African Republic 4-2. Four different players found the net in that match, including Abdoul Giraud and Patrick Malo, both converting from the penalty spot, while Abdoul Baguyan put the finishing touch on the result. Such attacking output shows that the team can operate at full throttle if given space.

With three points, Burkina Faso currently sits third in the group, but a win over Mauritania would not only propel them into the playoff zone, but also boost their psychological confidence ahead of the decisive stages. The team knows how to adapt to its opponent, but this time they’ll need to crack one of the tournament’s most organized defenses.

Probable line-ups

Mauritania: Sarr, Meimid, El Abd, Denin, Zweyde, Said, Diop, N'Diaye, El-Hassen, Teta, El Mokhtar

Sarr, Meimid, El Abd, Denin, Zweyde, Said, Diop, N'Diaye, El-Hassen, Teta, El Mokhtar Burkina Faso: Sanu, Sanye, Giraud, Tologo, Moumouni, Shafik, Nikiema, Bagre, Ouattara, Sangare, N. Ouattara

Match facts and head-to-head

In the past 10 meetings, Burkina Faso have won six times, while Mauritania have managed just one victory.

Mauritania’s only win over the "Stallions" dates back to September 2018 (2-0).

Mauritania have kept two clean sheets in this CHAN, including their match against Madagascar.

Prediction

Mauritania will rely on their solid defense and a cautious approach, looking to capitalize on any mistake from their opponents. However, the attacking potential of Burkina Faso and their knack for seizing opportunities could prove decisive. Expect a tense match with a slight edge for the "Stallions."