RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Mallorca vs Celta Vigo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 23, 2025

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 23, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Mallorca vs Celta Vigo prediction Photo: x.com/RCD_Mallorca/ Author unknownn
Mallorca
Mallorca Mallorca Schedule Mallorca News Mallorca Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
23 aug 2025, 11:00
- : -
Spain, Palma, Estadi Mallorca Son Moix
Celta Vigo
Celta Vigo Celta Vigo Schedule Celta Vigo News Celta Vigo Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.62
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

In the second round of the Spanish La Liga, Mallorca and Celta Vigo are set to clash. The match will take place on Saturday, August 23, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 Central European Time. I suggest focusing on the game’s goal-scoring potential for your bet.

Match preview

Mallorca remains one of the most organized teams in La Liga, especially when it comes to their defensive structure. Over recent seasons, the islanders have relied on compactness and discipline, allowing them to pick up points even against more renowned opponents.

A key feature of their game is the ability to effectively contain opposition attacks and minimize clear-cut chances at their own goal. That said, their attacking potential isn’t always consistent.

Mallorca rarely scores more than two goals per match, opting for a pragmatic approach and capitalizing on opponents’ mistakes. While this style can limit entertainment, it often delivers results—particularly early in the season, when most teams are still finding their rhythm in attack.

On a less positive note, their recent match against Barcelona stands out. The key issue here wasn’t just the 0-3 defeat, but the loss of two starting players. The team was reduced to ten men in the first half after Morlanes and Muriqi were sent off.

Celta enters the season with a refreshed mindset and a drive to play more aggressively up front. During the offseason, they bolstered their attacking line and are now seeking the right balance between creativity in attack and defensive reliability.

The focus is on quick, technically gifted players who can exploit open spaces and constantly pressure the opposition’s defense. That’s exactly why Saragosa and Moriba were signed, with Jutglà expected to spearhead the attack.

However, Celta's defense remains vulnerable. The team often makes mistakes in positional play and on set pieces, making them heavily dependent on their attacking output. For a positive result, the Galicians need to score first and dictate the tempo—otherwise, they risk running into serious trouble.

Their opening match highlighted issues up front. Modest xG numbers and just a couple shots on target, despite decent possession, tell their own story. The result: a 0-2 home defeat to Getafe.

Match facts

  • Mallorca are winless in four consecutive matches.
  • Mallorca have kept a clean sheet at home just once this year.
  • Celta have won their last two La Liga away games.
  • Mallorca averages 0.8 goals per home game, while Celta averages 1.4 goals per away game.

Probable line-ups

  • Mallorca: Roman, Mojica, Valjent, Raillo, Morey, Josabed, Mascarell, Torre, Darder, Asano, Prats.
  • Celta Vigo: Radu, Rodriguez, Alonso, Lago, Ristic, Mingueza, Beltrán, Moriba, Svedberg, Aspas, Jutglà.

H2H

  • Mallorca haven’t beaten Celta since 2023.
  • Celta have only defeated Mallorca away once in the last 20 years.

Prediction

Don’t expect a goal-fest in this one. Mallorca rarely gets involved in open, attacking football and prefer to keep their opponents on a tight leash, while Celta is still searching for balance between attack and defense. In my view, betting on under 2.5 total goals seems the most sensible option.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.62
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 11:00 Arab Contractors vs Haras El Hodoud prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Odds: 1.74 Haras El Hodoud Recommended Melbet
Rosenborg vs Mainz 05 prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Rosenborg vs Mainz: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg of the Conference League qualifiers? Rosenborg Odds: 1.87 Mainz 05 Bet now 1xBet
Gyori ETO vs Rapid Wien prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:00 Győr vs Rapid: Can Rapid secure an advantage in the first leg? Gyori ETO Odds: 1.68 Rapid Wien Bet now 1xBet
Wolfsberger AC vs Omonia Nicosia prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:00 Wolfsberg vs Omonia: can the Austrian side seize the advantage in the first leg? Wolfsberger AC Odds: 2.02 Omonia Nicosia Recommended Mostbet
Haecken vs CFR Cluj prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:30 Häcken vs CFR Cluj: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg of the qualifiers? Haecken Odds: 1.65 CFR Cluj Bet now Melbet
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Universitatea Craiova prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:45 Başakşehir vs Universitatea Craiova prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 21 August 2025 Istanbul Basaksehir Odds: 1.65 Universitatea Craiova Bet now 1xBet
NK Celje vs Banik Ostrava prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Celje vs Baník Ostrava prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025 NK Celje Odds: 1.51 Banik Ostrava Recommended Mostbet
Strasbourg vs Brondby IF prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Strasbourg vs Brøndby: Can Strasbourg secure a comfortable advantage in the first leg? Strasbourg Odds: 1.55 Brondby IF Bet now Melbet
Olimpija Ljubljana vs FC Noah prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Olimpija vs. Noah prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 21, 2025 Olimpija Ljubljana Odds: 1.68 FC Noah Bet now Mostbet
Drita vs FC Differdange 03 prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Drita vs Differdange prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Drita Odds: 2.3 FC Differdange 03 Recommended Melbet
Sparta Prague vs Riga FC prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Sparta Prague vs FC Riga prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Sparta Prague Odds: 1.92 Riga FC Bet now Mostbet
Breidablik vs Virtus Acquaviva prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Breidablik vs Virtus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Breidablik Odds: 1.9 Virtus Acquaviva Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores