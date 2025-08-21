Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.62 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In the second round of the Spanish La Liga, Mallorca and Celta Vigo are set to clash. The match will take place on Saturday, August 23, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 Central European Time. I suggest focusing on the game’s goal-scoring potential for your bet.

Match preview

Mallorca remains one of the most organized teams in La Liga, especially when it comes to their defensive structure. Over recent seasons, the islanders have relied on compactness and discipline, allowing them to pick up points even against more renowned opponents.

A key feature of their game is the ability to effectively contain opposition attacks and minimize clear-cut chances at their own goal. That said, their attacking potential isn’t always consistent.

Mallorca rarely scores more than two goals per match, opting for a pragmatic approach and capitalizing on opponents’ mistakes. While this style can limit entertainment, it often delivers results—particularly early in the season, when most teams are still finding their rhythm in attack.

On a less positive note, their recent match against Barcelona stands out. The key issue here wasn’t just the 0-3 defeat, but the loss of two starting players. The team was reduced to ten men in the first half after Morlanes and Muriqi were sent off.

Celta enters the season with a refreshed mindset and a drive to play more aggressively up front. During the offseason, they bolstered their attacking line and are now seeking the right balance between creativity in attack and defensive reliability.

The focus is on quick, technically gifted players who can exploit open spaces and constantly pressure the opposition’s defense. That’s exactly why Saragosa and Moriba were signed, with Jutglà expected to spearhead the attack.

However, Celta's defense remains vulnerable. The team often makes mistakes in positional play and on set pieces, making them heavily dependent on their attacking output. For a positive result, the Galicians need to score first and dictate the tempo—otherwise, they risk running into serious trouble.

Their opening match highlighted issues up front. Modest xG numbers and just a couple shots on target, despite decent possession, tell their own story. The result: a 0-2 home defeat to Getafe.

Match facts

Mallorca are winless in four consecutive matches.

Mallorca have kept a clean sheet at home just once this year.

Celta have won their last two La Liga away games.

Mallorca averages 0.8 goals per home game, while Celta averages 1.4 goals per away game.

Probable line-ups

Mallorca : Roman, Mojica, Valjent, Raillo, Morey, Josabed, Mascarell, Torre, Darder, Asano, Prats.

: Roman, Mojica, Valjent, Raillo, Morey, Josabed, Mascarell, Torre, Darder, Asano, Prats. Celta Vigo: Radu, Rodriguez, Alonso, Lago, Ristic, Mingueza, Beltrán, Moriba, Svedberg, Aspas, Jutglà.

H2H

Mallorca haven’t beaten Celta since 2023.

Celta have only defeated Mallorca away once in the last 20 years.

Prediction

Don’t expect a goal-fest in this one. Mallorca rarely gets involved in open, attacking football and prefer to keep their opponents on a tight leash, while Celta is still searching for balance between attack and defense. In my view, betting on under 2.5 total goals seems the most sensible option.