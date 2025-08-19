RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arsenal vs Leeds: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 23, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Arsenal vs Leeds prediction @Arsenal / X
23 aug 2025, 12:30
- : -
England, London, Emirates Stadium
Leeds
Leeds Leeds Schedule Leeds News Leeds Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On August 23, 2025, in the second round of the English Premier League, Arsenal will host Leeds at home. Read on for more details about the teams and our match prediction.

Match preview

The hosts have firmly established themselves among the league's elite in recent seasons, with ambitions of fighting for the title. The London club approaches this fixture in excellent form. In the opening round, Arsenal edged Manchester United (1-0), showcasing a rock-solid defensive performance. Under the current coaching staff, the team has built a balanced style of play: high pressing, rapid transitions into attack, and dynamic use of the flanks. Despite some uncertainty from their summer signings, Arsenal managed to capitalize on their chances while denying the opposition any real threat.

At the Emirates, Arsenal traditionally perform especially well—just two defeats in their last 15 home league matches. The Gunners have also matured tactically: more focus is placed on neutralizing counterattacks, while in attack the team can vary its approach—from patient positional play to quick vertical surges. The main objective against Leeds is an early goal to seize full control of the match.

For Leeds, the new season started with a win over Everton (1-0), where they played bravely and created plenty of dangerous chances. The team is still searching for the right balance between aggressive pressing and defensive compactness. The emphasis remains on high energy, relentless tempo, and putting pressure on opponents in midfield. However, against top-tier teams, Leeds often face a familiar problem: their high pressing leaves open spaces at the back, which quality opponents exploit ruthlessly.

Leeds’ main strength is their character and work rate. They fight until the final whistle and can surprise opponents with lightning-quick transitions. Yet, when playing away against favorites, Leeds usually focus on defending, hoping to snatch opportunities from set pieces or rare counterattacks.

Probable line-ups

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Martinelli, Gyökeres

Leeds: Perry, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach, James, Gnonto, Piroe

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In recent seasons, Arsenal have consistently dominated Leeds: the Londoners have won all five of their last five meetings with an aggregate score of 13-3.
  • Arsenal have won four of their last five official matches
  • Leeds are unbeaten in their last 11 official matches: 8 wins and 3 draws

Prediction

Arsenal go into this match as clear favorites. Their squad is much stronger and they are in great form. Leeds will likely focus on defense, but it’s hard to see them withstanding the hosts' pressure for the full 90 minutes. My prediction: Arsenal to win and over 2.5 goals at 1.72 odds.

