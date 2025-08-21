Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the second round of the English Premier League, Bournemouth will face Wolverhampton. The clash is set for Saturday, August 23, with kickoff scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on plenty of goals in this encounter.

Match preview

Bournemouth approach the second round of the Premier League as a team capable of springing a surprise on any opponent. Last season, the Cherries proved they could go toe-to-toe with solid mid-table sides and even teams a level above.

Their major strength is rapid wing play and aggressive pressing, which often disrupts their opponent’s structure. However, this summer, Andoni Iraola lost nearly half his starting XI. The transfers of Højen, Kerkez, Zabarnyi, and Ouattara fetched the club a fortune, but at the cost of significant squad quality.

First and foremost, the team’s main issues have emerged at the back. The departure of three defenders has impacted their defensive play, and while the arrivals of Diakite and Truffert are meant to address the problem, they’ll need time to gel.

In the opening round, the Cherries showed character by coming back from two goals down against Liverpool, but ultimately left Anfield empty-handed. Conceding four goals exposed some serious defensive frailties, and their overall backline performance raised major questions.

Wolverhampton enter the new season searching for stability. The team is rebuilding and moving away from a system that previously stifled their attacking potential. Now, the Wolves are playing with more bravery, focusing on quick transitions from defense to attack and making the most of their wingers’ pace.

In previous seasons, Wolves largely avoided relegation battles thanks to weaker teams below them. This time, they’re betting on a crop of young signings brought in over the summer.

The main loss has been Rayan Aït-Nouri, snapped up by Manchester City for a hefty fee. The Algerian returned to Molineux in the first round, helping his new team to a resounding victory.

Wolves didn’t look all that bad, considering the final 0-4 scoreline. On the other hand, expectations were low even before kickoff, as the gulf in class was clear. For Vítor Pereira, the main challenge will be to build a competitive squad around these young talents.

Match facts

Bournemouth have won just one of their last four matches.

At home, the Cherries have failed to score in only three matches in 2025.

Wolverhampton are winless in five straight matches.

Wolves have lost their last two away games.

Bournemouth average 1 goal per home game, while Wolverhampton average 1.4 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

Bournemouth : Petrovic, Smith, Truffert, Senesi, Diakite, Adams, Scott, Tavernier, Brooks, Semenyo, Evanilson.

: Petrovic, Smith, Truffert, Senesi, Diakite, Adams, Scott, Tavernier, Brooks, Semenyo, Evanilson. Wolverhampton: Sa, Doherty, Agbadou, Toti, Gomes, Wolf, Joao Gomes, Andre, Manézi, Bellegarde, Larsen.

H2H

Bournemouth have never beaten Wolverhampton at home.

Prediction

Given both teams’ playing styles and defensive issues, an open game seems likely. Neither side is in top form and both have significant problems at the back. Taking this into account, I recommend betting on the match total to be over 2.5 goals.