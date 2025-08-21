RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 23, 2025

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 23, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton prediction Photo: x.com/afcbournemouth/ Author unknownn
Bournemouth
Bournemouth Bournemouth Schedule Bournemouth News Bournemouth Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
23 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Bournemouth, Vitality Stadium
Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton Schedule Wolverhampton News Wolverhampton Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the second round of the English Premier League, Bournemouth will face Wolverhampton. The clash is set for Saturday, August 23, with kickoff scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on plenty of goals in this encounter.

Match preview

Bournemouth approach the second round of the Premier League as a team capable of springing a surprise on any opponent. Last season, the Cherries proved they could go toe-to-toe with solid mid-table sides and even teams a level above.

Their major strength is rapid wing play and aggressive pressing, which often disrupts their opponent’s structure. However, this summer, Andoni Iraola lost nearly half his starting XI. The transfers of Højen, Kerkez, Zabarnyi, and Ouattara fetched the club a fortune, but at the cost of significant squad quality.

First and foremost, the team’s main issues have emerged at the back. The departure of three defenders has impacted their defensive play, and while the arrivals of Diakite and Truffert are meant to address the problem, they’ll need time to gel.

In the opening round, the Cherries showed character by coming back from two goals down against Liverpool, but ultimately left Anfield empty-handed. Conceding four goals exposed some serious defensive frailties, and their overall backline performance raised major questions.

Wolverhampton enter the new season searching for stability. The team is rebuilding and moving away from a system that previously stifled their attacking potential. Now, the Wolves are playing with more bravery, focusing on quick transitions from defense to attack and making the most of their wingers’ pace.

In previous seasons, Wolves largely avoided relegation battles thanks to weaker teams below them. This time, they’re betting on a crop of young signings brought in over the summer.

The main loss has been Rayan Aït-Nouri, snapped up by Manchester City for a hefty fee. The Algerian returned to Molineux in the first round, helping his new team to a resounding victory.

Wolves didn’t look all that bad, considering the final 0-4 scoreline. On the other hand, expectations were low even before kickoff, as the gulf in class was clear. For Vítor Pereira, the main challenge will be to build a competitive squad around these young talents.

Match facts

  • Bournemouth have won just one of their last four matches.
  • At home, the Cherries have failed to score in only three matches in 2025.
  • Wolverhampton are winless in five straight matches.
  • Wolves have lost their last two away games.
  • Bournemouth average 1 goal per home game, while Wolverhampton average 1.4 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

  • Bournemouth: Petrovic, Smith, Truffert, Senesi, Diakite, Adams, Scott, Tavernier, Brooks, Semenyo, Evanilson.
  • Wolverhampton: Sa, Doherty, Agbadou, Toti, Gomes, Wolf, Joao Gomes, Andre, Manézi, Bellegarde, Larsen.

H2H

Bournemouth have never beaten Wolverhampton at home.

Prediction

Given both teams’ playing styles and defensive issues, an open game seems likely. Neither side is in top form and both have significant problems at the back. Taking this into account, I recommend betting on the match total to be over 2.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 11:00 Arab Contractors vs Haras El Hodoud prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Odds: 1.74 Haras El Hodoud Recommended Melbet
Rosenborg vs Mainz 05 prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Rosenborg vs Mainz: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg of the Conference League qualifiers? Rosenborg Odds: 1.87 Mainz 05 Bet now 1xBet
Gyori ETO vs Rapid Wien prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:00 Győr vs Rapid: Can Rapid secure an advantage in the first leg? Gyori ETO Odds: 1.68 Rapid Wien Bet now 1xBet
Wolfsberger AC vs Omonia Nicosia prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:00 Wolfsberg vs Omonia: can the Austrian side seize the advantage in the first leg? Wolfsberger AC Odds: 2.02 Omonia Nicosia Recommended Mostbet
Haecken vs CFR Cluj prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:30 Häcken vs CFR Cluj: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg of the qualifiers? Haecken Odds: 1.65 CFR Cluj Bet now Melbet
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Universitatea Craiova prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:45 Başakşehir vs Universitatea Craiova prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 21 August 2025 Istanbul Basaksehir Odds: 1.65 Universitatea Craiova Bet now 1xBet
NK Celje vs Banik Ostrava prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Celje vs Baník Ostrava prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025 NK Celje Odds: 1.51 Banik Ostrava Recommended Mostbet
Strasbourg vs Brondby IF prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Strasbourg vs Brøndby: Can Strasbourg secure a comfortable advantage in the first leg? Strasbourg Odds: 1.55 Brondby IF Bet now Melbet
Olimpija Ljubljana vs FC Noah prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Olimpija vs. Noah prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 21, 2025 Olimpija Ljubljana Odds: 1.68 FC Noah Bet now Mostbet
Drita vs FC Differdange 03 prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Drita vs Differdange prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Drita Odds: 2.3 FC Differdange 03 Recommended Melbet
Sparta Prague vs Riga FC prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Sparta Prague vs FC Riga prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Sparta Prague Odds: 1.92 Riga FC Bet now Mostbet
Breidablik vs Virtus Acquaviva prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Breidablik vs Virtus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Breidablik Odds: 1.9 Virtus Acquaviva Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores