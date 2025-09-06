RU RU ES ES FR FR
Poland vs Finland: can Poland secure a home victory?

07 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Chorzow, Stadion Slaski
Finland
Finland
On Sunday, September 7, the 2026 World Cup qualifier will see Poland and Finland go head-to-head. Kick-off is set for 20:45 CET. Here’s my prediction for this exciting clash.

Poland vs Finland: match preview

Both teams are battling for top spots in the group. With seven points each from the same number of games, this encounter is essentially a six-pointer and a direct fight for a place in the top two.

Poland kicked off their qualifying campaign with two wins: a 1-0 victory over Lithuania and a 2-0 win against Malta. However, they stumbled in the third round, falling 1-2 to Finland. Now, Poland will be looking for revenge and aiming for a win by more than one goal to gain an edge on goal difference. In their last outing, Poland secured a valuable 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. With a new head coach, the team has made a relatively solid start and now needs to solidify their progress in this crucial clash with a direct rival.

Finland edged Malta 1-0 in their opener, then drew 2-2 with Lithuania and lost 0-2 to the Netherlands. These results have hardly been convincing, especially dropping points to Lithuania. However, in the previous round, the Finns defeated Poland 2-1 and now face a pivotal away match where holding onto points will be a real challenge.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Finland have lost only once in their last four matches.
  • Poland have drawn one and lost one in their last two outings.
  • Poland have scored at least once in nine consecutive matches.
  • Finland have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four games.
  • Finland won the last head-to-head 2-1, though before that, Poland hadn’t lost to Finland since 2006.

Probable lineups

  • Poland: Skorupski; Cash, Kedziora, Bednarek, Kiwior; Slisz, Zieliński, Kamiński, Szymański, Zalewski; Lewandowski.
  • Finland: Hradecky; Peltola, Koski, Uronen; Lod, Kairinen, Kamara, Tenho, Antman; Källman, Pohjanpalo.

Prediction

This is a principled showdown between two teams locked in a battle for second place in the group. Poland lost the first meeting, but now they’re in a different mindset and form. I believe Poland will get their revenge on home soil, and that’s the outcome I’m backing in this one.

