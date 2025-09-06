Prediction on game Win Poland Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Sunday, September 7, the 2026 World Cup qualifier will see Poland and Finland go head-to-head. Kick-off is set for 20:45 CET. Here’s my prediction for this exciting clash.

Poland vs Finland: match preview

Both teams are battling for top spots in the group. With seven points each from the same number of games, this encounter is essentially a six-pointer and a direct fight for a place in the top two.

Poland kicked off their qualifying campaign with two wins: a 1-0 victory over Lithuania and a 2-0 win against Malta. However, they stumbled in the third round, falling 1-2 to Finland. Now, Poland will be looking for revenge and aiming for a win by more than one goal to gain an edge on goal difference. In their last outing, Poland secured a valuable 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. With a new head coach, the team has made a relatively solid start and now needs to solidify their progress in this crucial clash with a direct rival.

Finland edged Malta 1-0 in their opener, then drew 2-2 with Lithuania and lost 0-2 to the Netherlands. These results have hardly been convincing, especially dropping points to Lithuania. However, in the previous round, the Finns defeated Poland 2-1 and now face a pivotal away match where holding onto points will be a real challenge.

Match facts and head-to-head

Finland have lost only once in their last four matches.

Poland have drawn one and lost one in their last two outings.

Poland have scored at least once in nine consecutive matches.

Finland have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four games.

Finland won the last head-to-head 2-1, though before that, Poland hadn’t lost to Finland since 2006.

Probable lineups

Poland: Skorupski; Cash, Kedziora, Bednarek, Kiwior; Slisz, Zieliński, Kamiński, Szymański, Zalewski; Lewandowski.

Finland: Hradecky; Peltola, Koski, Uronen; Lod, Kairinen, Kamara, Tenho, Antman; Källman, Pohjanpalo.

Prediction

This is a principled showdown between two teams locked in a battle for second place in the group. Poland lost the first meeting, but now they’re in a different mindset and form. I believe Poland will get their revenge on home soil, and that’s the outcome I’m backing in this one.