Almeria vs Racing Santander prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025

Almeria vs Racing Santander prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Almeria vs Racing Santander prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Almeria
07 sep 2025, 12:30
- : -
Spain, Almeria, UD Almeria Stadium
Racing Santander
Prediction on game Win Almeria

Odds: 1.9
Odds: 1.9
One of the headline clashes of Matchday 4 in the Spanish Segunda will take place this Sunday at the UD Almeria Stadium, where the local side Almeria will host table-toppers Racing Santander. I’m backing a result in this showdown with a promising chance of success.

Match preview

Almeria have made a confident start to the season, remaining unbeaten through the opening three rounds. The team plays open, attacking football, yet at times allows rivals back into the contest, as seen in the 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad B. Rubi’s men showcase vibrant attacking play, but they’ll need to tighten up defensively to challenge for the top spots.

With players like Lopy, Ribaudo, and Soko, Almeria can flexibly vary their attacking approach. Crucially, in decisive moments, the squad can snatch points thanks to individual brilliance—a potential key to victory over the league leaders.

Racing Santander have been flawless so far and rightfully sit atop the table after three rounds. The side is on a sensational run, steamrolling opponents—the latest being Ceuta, who were thrashed 4-1. García Merel’s men combine a powerful attack with a rock-solid defense for a well-rounded game.

Form players like Villalibre and Vicente define the team’s attacking style, while the backline operates with confidence despite the odd lapse. Racing have come to Almeria hunting three points, but this is set to be one of their toughest away trips early in the campaign.

Probable lineups

  • Almeria: Fernández, Luna, Muñoz, Clua, Chumi, Bonini, Puigmal, Lopy, Vinicius Marques, Njoh Soko, Ribaudo
  • Racing Santander: Ezkieta, Salinas, Castro, Manu, Mantilla Pérez, Urtasan, Aldasoro, Sangalli, Vicente, Martín, Villalibre

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Their most recent meeting ended in a 2-0 win for Almeria.
  • Both teams are unbeaten at the start of the season.
  • Their last 10 encounters have averaged 2.6 goals per game.

Prediction

This is a battle between two unbeaten sides, but Almeria enjoy the home advantage, where they are traditionally formidable. Despite Racing’s impressive form, the Indálicos, backed by their fans, have what it takes to swing this contest in their favor.

Prediction on game Win Almeria

Odds: 1.9
Odds: 1.9
