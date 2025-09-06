Prediction on game Win Cadiz Odds: 2.17 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of matchday four in Spain's Segunda Division is set for Sunday at the Zubieta Real Sociedad stadium in San Sebastian, where the Real Sociedad B reserves will host Cadiz. I’m offering a prediction on the outcome of this clash that comes with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Under their current manager, Real Sociedad B are still searching for the right balance between attack and defense. The team has collected four points from their first three matches, showing decent attacking output, but they're also suffering from defensive inconsistency. In the previous round, they drew 2-2 with Almeria, missing out on victory after leading during the match.

Several players stepped up for the Basque side, suggesting the presence of potential leaders in the squad. Backed by their home supporters, Sociedad B will try to dictate the tempo and seize the initiative, but they'll face a tough challenge against a well-organized opponent.

Cadiz have made a strong start to the new season, remaining unbeaten with two wins and a draw. Their latest match was a 2-1 victory over Albacete, clinching the decisive goal in the dying moments. Gaizka Garitano’s men are showing solid discipline and a high level of teamwork.

The quality of their squad, consistency in play, and motivation in the standings make Cadiz the favorites in this encounter. Moreover, the Andalusians look more solid at the back and make fewer positional mistakes, which is especially crucial in away games.

Probable lineups

Real Sociedad B : Fraga, Dadi, Agote, Carbonell del Rio, Beitia, P. Rodriguez, Ochieng, M. Rodriguez, Carrera, Mariezcurrena, Astiasaran

: Fraga, Dadi, Agote, Carbonell del Rio, Beitia, P. Rodriguez, Ochieng, M. Rodriguez, Carrera, Mariezcurrena, Astiasaran Cadiz: Aznar, Climent, Recio, Kovacevic, Isa, Ocampo, Diarra, Diakite, De la Rosa Garrido, Pascual, Suso

Match facts and head-to-head

Real Sociedad B and Cadiz have never faced each other before.

Cadiz are unbeaten this season: two wins and one draw.

Real Sociedad B have conceded in each of their first three league matches.

Prediction

Cadiz are playing mature, well-balanced football at the start of the season, while Real Sociedad B are still searching for their best form. Despite the Basques having home advantage, the Andalusians look more convincing and have every chance to extend their unbeaten run.