One of the matches of the 4th round of the Spanish Segunda will take place on Sunday at the "Alfonso Murube" stadium in Ceuta, where the local side Ceuta will host Huesca. Here’s a pick on the outcome of this clash that comes with a high probability of success.

Match preview

Ceuta has yet to adapt to the level of LaLiga 2 and is showing poor results. The team has lost all three opening matches with a combined goal difference of 1:8 and remains pointless. The biggest concern is their defensive play, marked by numerous positional errors and lapses during set pieces.

Despite playing at home, previous defeats to Valladolid and Gijón have shown that home advantage is not helping so far. Ceuta loses possession too often in midfield and struggles to deliver the ball effectively to their forwards. Their only goal came in a losing effort against Racing.

Huesca approaches this fixture in excellent form and sits among the top five teams in LaLiga 2. They remain unbeaten this season, collecting 7 points from three rounds (2 wins, 1 draw). The team is well-organized defensively, conceding just two goals so far.

Huesca’s players look confident in attack as well—their clash against Eibar (2:1) was a prime example, showcasing fluid movement, transitions between the lines, and clinical finishing. The head coach rotates the squad intelligently, while the midfielders apply pressure and maintain density in the center of the pitch.

Probable lineups

Ceuta : Pablo López Galisteo, Guillermo Almenara Hernández, Carlos Hernández, Álvaro Caparrós Guzmán, Javier Matos, Kevin Salazar, Roberto Díaz, Anuar, Ahmed Ahmed, Manuel Fernández, Ehimare Ugiagbe

: Pablo López Galisteo, Guillermo Almenara Hernández, Carlos Hernández, Álvaro Caparrós Guzmán, Javier Matos, Kevin Salazar, Roberto Díaz, Anuar, Ahmed Ahmed, Manuel Fernández, Ehimare Ugiagbe Huesca: Dani Jiménez, Javi Alonso, Jorge Álvarez, Óscar Sielva, Javi Abad Martínez, Sergio Arribas, Andrés Carrillo, Jorge Pulido, Iker Cortajarena, Luis Beltrán Martínez, Simon Ntamack

Match facts and head-to-head

Ceuta has lost all three opening matches of the season.

Huesca remains unbeaten in this campaign (2 wins, 1 draw).

These teams have never met before in official matches.

Prediction

Huesca has been consistently picking up points and displaying confident football at the start of the season, in stark contrast to a crisis-ridden Ceuta. The visitors outclass the hosts in all key departments: defensive solidity, attacking organization, and balance throughout the lines. I expect Huesca to extend their unbeaten run, while Ceuta will likely remain at the bottom of the table.