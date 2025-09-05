RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football MLS USA Predictions Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025

Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Houston Dynamo FC vs LA Galaxy prediction Photo: MLSsoccer.com / Author unknown
Houston Dynamo FC
Houston Dynamo FC Houston Dynamo FC Schedule Houston Dynamo FC News Houston Dynamo FC Transfers
MLS USA MLS USA Table MLS USA Fixtures MLS USA Predictions
06 sep 2025, 20:30
- : -
USA, Houston, Shell Energy Stadium
LA Galaxy
LA Galaxy LA Galaxy Schedule LA Galaxy News LA Galaxy Transfers
Review Lineup H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Houston Dynamo FC
Odds: 1.87
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the highlight fixtures of the upcoming MLS regular season round will take place late Saturday night at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, where the local Houston Dynamo host LA Galaxy. Here’s a pick for the outcome of this clash, featuring strong winning potential.

Match preview

Houston finally snapped their prolonged winless streak with a thrilling 3-2 victory over St. Louis City. That triumph allowed the "Orange Storm" to close the gap to the playoff zone to just three points and reignite their postseason ambitions. Ben Olsen’s squad didn’t have the best run lately, but they’ve picked up points in four of their last five MLS matches, which signals a positive trend.

Home matches remain an issue—just four wins all season at Shell Energy Stadium. However, the last two home meetings against the Galaxy ended in Houston’s favor, and that could boost the players’ confidence. A win here would give the Dynamo a chance to draw level on points with the last team in the playoff zone, so motivation for the hosts will be sky-high.

LA Galaxy remain rooted to the bottom of the conference, despite a convincing 3-0 win over Colorado in the previous round. Greg Vanney’s squad is enduring a tough season, but recent form—three wins in the last four matches—offers hope of a gradual turnaround. The team also booked a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League by winning the third-place play-off in the Leagues Cup.

However, the Galaxy’s away form is still shaky, conceding three or more goals in five of their last eight MLS road games. At the same time, they regularly find a way to score—netting at least once in six of their last seven away matches. Defensive frailties and the absence of Riqui Puig clearly diminish the visitors’ chances, especially against a team locked in a playoff battle.

Probable lineups

  • Houston Dynamo: Bond; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Carlos, Andrade; Artur, Duenas; Bass, Lingr, Segal; Ponce
  • LA Galaxy: Marcinkowski; Yamane, Rindov, Jorgensen, Nelson; Wynder, Cerrillo; Peck, Reuss, Paintsil; Berry

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Houston have won their last two home matches against the Galaxy.
  • Galaxy have not won an MLS regular season away match in 2025.
  • Houston have earned points in four of their last five league games.

Prediction

The hosts need to maximize every remaining match, especially on home soil. The Galaxy, despite a recent upturn in form, remain vulnerable at the back—particularly away from home. Considering Dynamo’s motivation and home record, backing them to win looks like a solid bet.

Prediction on game Win Houston Dynamo FC
Odds: 1.87
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Haiti vs Honduras prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 Haiti vs Honduras: Who will kick off World Cup qualifying with a win? Haiti Odds: 1.95 Honduras Recommended Mostbet
Trinidad and Tobago vs Curacao prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 Trinidad and Tobago vs Curaçao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025 Trinidad and Tobago Odds: 1.68 Curacao Bet now Mostbet
Nicaragua vs Costa Rica prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 22:00 Nicaragua vs Costa Rica: H2H, prediction and lineups – September 6, 2025 Nicaragua Odds: 1.75 Costa Rica Bet now Mostbet
Seattle Storm vs New York Liberty prediction WNBA Today, 22:00 Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty prediction and H2H — September 6, 2025 Seattle Storm Odds: 1.55 New York Liberty Recommended Melbet
Latvia vs Serbia prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 06 sep 2025, 09:00 Latvia vs Serbia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 6, 2025 Latvia Odds: 1.62 Serbia Bet now 1xBet
Deportivo La Coruna vs Sporting Gijon prediction Segunda Division Spain 06 sep 2025, 10:15 Deportivo vs Sporting Gijón: Who will keep their unbeaten run alive? Deportivo La Coruna Odds: 1.9 Sporting Gijon Bet now 1xBet
England vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 06 sep 2025, 12:00 England vs Andorra: how many goals will the Three Lions score in this match? England Odds: 1.4 Andorra Recommended Mostbet
England vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 06 sep 2025, 12:00 England vs Andorra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025 England Odds: 1.8 Andorra Bet now Melbet
Armenia vs Portugal prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 06 sep 2025, 12:00 Armenia vs Portugal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025 Armenia Odds: 1.68 Portugal Bet now Mostbet
Armenia vs Portugal prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 06 sep 2025, 12:00 Armenia vs Portugal match prediction, head-to-head and probable lineups — September 6, 2025 Armenia Odds: 1.74 Portugal Recommended Melbet
Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid prediction Segunda Division Spain 06 sep 2025, 12:30 Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025 Real Zaragoza Odds: 1.97 Real Valladolid Bet now Mostbet
San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 06 sep 2025, 14:45 San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 6, 2025 San Marino Odds: 1.67 Bosnia and Herzegovina Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores