One of the highlight fixtures of the upcoming MLS regular season round will take place late Saturday night at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, where the local Houston Dynamo host LA Galaxy. Here’s a pick for the outcome of this clash, featuring strong winning potential.

Match preview

Houston finally snapped their prolonged winless streak with a thrilling 3-2 victory over St. Louis City. That triumph allowed the "Orange Storm" to close the gap to the playoff zone to just three points and reignite their postseason ambitions. Ben Olsen’s squad didn’t have the best run lately, but they’ve picked up points in four of their last five MLS matches, which signals a positive trend.

Home matches remain an issue—just four wins all season at Shell Energy Stadium. However, the last two home meetings against the Galaxy ended in Houston’s favor, and that could boost the players’ confidence. A win here would give the Dynamo a chance to draw level on points with the last team in the playoff zone, so motivation for the hosts will be sky-high.

LA Galaxy remain rooted to the bottom of the conference, despite a convincing 3-0 win over Colorado in the previous round. Greg Vanney’s squad is enduring a tough season, but recent form—three wins in the last four matches—offers hope of a gradual turnaround. The team also booked a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League by winning the third-place play-off in the Leagues Cup.

However, the Galaxy’s away form is still shaky, conceding three or more goals in five of their last eight MLS road games. At the same time, they regularly find a way to score—netting at least once in six of their last seven away matches. Defensive frailties and the absence of Riqui Puig clearly diminish the visitors’ chances, especially against a team locked in a playoff battle.

Probable lineups

Houston Dynamo : Bond; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Carlos, Andrade; Artur, Duenas; Bass, Lingr, Segal; Ponce

: Bond; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Carlos, Andrade; Artur, Duenas; Bass, Lingr, Segal; Ponce LA Galaxy: Marcinkowski; Yamane, Rindov, Jorgensen, Nelson; Wynder, Cerrillo; Peck, Reuss, Paintsil; Berry

Match facts and head-to-head

Houston have won their last two home matches against the Galaxy.

Galaxy have not won an MLS regular season away match in 2025.

Houston have earned points in four of their last five league games.

Prediction

The hosts need to maximize every remaining match, especially on home soil. The Galaxy, despite a recent upturn in form, remain vulnerable at the back—particularly away from home. Considering Dynamo’s motivation and home record, backing them to win looks like a solid bet.