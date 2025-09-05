Prediction on game Win Poland Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the World Cup 2026 European qualifying matches will take place this Sunday at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzów, where the Polish national team will host Finland. Let's take a closer look at a prediction for the outcome of this clash, which comes with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Poland is rebuilding its reputation after a disappointing 2024, which ended with a string of defeats and relegation from the Nations League. However, last week's draw with the Netherlands in Rotterdam sent a clear message: Jan Urban's squad is capable of going toe-to-toe with Europe's elite. The team's unpredictable but dangerous style comes from a balanced mix of seasoned stars like Lewandowski and ambitious players from less renowned leagues.

At home, the Poles have looked solid—three consecutive wins with an aggregate score of 5-0. With the high stakes of this match and both sides level on points in the standings, motivation will be at its peak, especially for Urban, who is set for his first game as head coach on home turf. Notably, Poland's top scorer in qualifying isn't Lewandowski, but Karol Świderski, who has found great form at Panathinaikos.

Finland is no longer the hopeless underdog of years past—this is now a balanced side capable of springing surprises. Despite a poor Nations League showing, the Finns have made a solid start to this qualifying campaign, matching their Sunday rivals on points. The team's character is especially impressive, winning crucial matches and keeping the group wide open until the final whistle.

In their last head-to-head, Finland already defeated Poland, a result that gives them confidence heading into this encounter. Up front, they rely on the proven duo of Källman and Pohjanpalo, while Kamara of Rennes anchors the midfield. The defense is organized as well, though playing away in Chorzów will be a serious test.

Probable lineups

Poland : Skorupski; Cash, Kędziora, Bednarek, Kiwior; Slisz, Zieliński, Kamiński, Szymański, Zalewski; Lewandowski

: Skorupski; Cash, Kędziora, Bednarek, Kiwior; Slisz, Zieliński, Kamiński, Szymański, Zalewski; Lewandowski Finland: Hradecky; Peltola, Koski, Uronen; Lod, Kairinen, Kamara, Tenho, Antman; Källman, Pohjanpalo

Match facts and head-to-head

Poland have won their last three home matches with a combined score of 5-0.

Finland have already beaten Poland in this qualifying campaign.

Both teams are level on points after four rounds.

Prediction

Finland are a tough nut to crack, but Poland at home is a different beast—full of confidence and pressure. Given the momentum after the draw in the Netherlands and the significance of this fixture in the group standings, I expect a narrow home win.