The Barcelona player said he wants to play for the Catalan club all his life

Fermin Lopez, who has only recently ascended to the senior squad this season, responded evasively when asked about his future plans. However, he did acknowledge his desire to remain with Barcelona for the entirety of his career.

In an interview with the Spanish publication Sport, the player expressed his intention to prolong his tenure with the Blaugrana. "I want to stay with Barça forever. I would like to be a part of the first team and continue playing here. I hope I can stay here, but you never know for sure. This is the best club in the world, and every year, the finest players come here. You can never be certain if you will be able to stay."

Following the arrival of Xavi at Barcelona, there has been an influx of young talents into the team. Players such as Gavi, Pedri, Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araujo, Pablo Torre, Nico Gonzalez, and now Lopez play pivotal roles in the team's development.

In the previous season, Xavi managed to secure the Spanish championship with the lowest average age in the team's history.

Lopez has already started gaining match experience with the Blaugranas, featuring in seven matches for the team, including two in the Champions League, accumulating a total of 250 minutes on the pitch.

It's worth noting that previously, Vinicius made a similar statement, expressing his desire to play for Real Madrid throughout his career.