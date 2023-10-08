“I want to continue playing here my whole life.” Vinicius is ready to play for Real until the end

RU RU NG NG
In yesterday's match, Real Madrid triumphed over Osasuna with a resounding score of 4-0. One of the goals was netted by Vinícius Júnior, who also marked an assist to Joselu.

On the 72nd minute of the match, the Brazilian forward was substituted for Rodrigo, and the stadium bid farewell to him with applause, along with another emerging star of Real, Jude Bellingham.

Following the match, Vinícius, in an interview with Real Madrid TV, expressed his deep gratitude to the fans for their support and declared his readiness to play for the Madrid club until the end of his career. He said,

"It's always a great honor for me to play for this club. The love I feel from the fans and the love they have for me is immense. I'm very happy to play here, and I want to continue playing here for my entire life."

While Vinícius Júnior's current contract expires at the end of the current season, reports from Fabrizio Romano suggest that a new offer extending it until 2027 will be made to him very soon, with a release clause set at €1 billion.

Vinícius Júnior made the move to "Los Blancos" from Flamengo in 2018 for €45 million. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value stands at €150 million. In the previous season, the Brazilian forward featured in 45 matches, scoring 20 goals and providing 18 assists.

