Ter Stegen fears Bellingham

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has shared his thoughts on the game of Real Madrid's newcomer Jude Bellingham ahead of their upcoming match.

«We know he can create a moment out of nothing. He possesses a wide range of qualities, which to some extent helps compensate for Benzema's departure. Despite being a player of a completely different profile, he creates great danger when in possession of the ball and interprets space very well», - said the goalkeeper, as quoted by AS.

It's worth noting that the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place today at 16:15 Central European Time as part of the 11th round of La Liga. Barcelona is one point behind Real Madrid in the league table.

