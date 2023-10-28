RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Lewandowski is on the bench. The lineups for the El Clasico

Football news Today, 09:11
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Lewandowski is on the bench. The lineups for the El Clasico

Today at 16:15 Central European Time, the 11th round match of the Spanish La Liga will take place, featuring Barcelona against Real Madrid. This will be the first El Clásico of the season.

Daily Sport offers you a chance to familiarize yourself with the lineups of the teams that will soon take the field at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

Barcelona: ter Stegen - Araujo, Christensen, Martinez, Balde - Gundogan, Fermin, Cancelo, Gavi, Joao Felix - Ferran Torres.

Substitutes: Astralaga, Penya, Alonso, Casado, Kunde, Cubarsi, Fort, Guiu, Romeu, Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Head Coach: Xavi Hernandez.

Real Madrid: Kepa - Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy - Tchouaméni - Valverde, Kroos, Bellingham - Rodrigo, Vinicius.

Substitutes: Lunin, Pineiro, Nacho, Modric, Camavinga, Joselu, Lucas Vazquez, Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz.

Head Coach: Carlo Ancelotti.

