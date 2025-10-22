ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "Such situations don't happen by accident." - Antonio Conte comments on 6-2 defeat to PSV

"Such situations don't happen by accident." - Antonio Conte comments on 6-2 defeat to PSV

The Neapolitans completely collapsed in yesterday's match.
Football news Today, 01:41
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
"Such situations don't happen by accident." - Antonio Conte comments on 6-2 defeat to PSV Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Napoli's head coach took responsibility for the debacle.

Details: After yesterday's crushing 6-2 defeat to Dutch side PSV in the third round of the Champions League, Napoli manager Antonio Conte addressed his team's disastrous performance:

"I'm disappointed. Such situations don't happen by accident. We have to make sure that this defeat helps us change everything. Last year, we won the league, which was incredible. Many players performed beyond their limits. This time we're in European competition, and there are a lot of new faces—maybe too many. I've already said this season will be tough. We have to work, and we have to be ready for things to get difficult," Conte admitted.

At the moment, Napoli are 22nd in the overall Champions League group standings, with only 3 points from 3 matches.

Napoli also matched another Italian club's anti-record yesterday: Roma, who also conceded 6 goals in a Champions League match back in 2015, when they were thrashed by Barcelona.

Reminder: An Incredible Goal Fest: 43 Goals Scored in a Single Champions League Matchday

Related teams and leagues
PSV Eindhoven PSV Eindhoven Schedule PSV Eindhoven News PSV Eindhoven Transfers
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli Schedule SSC Napoli News SSC Napoli Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Napoli Match Ties Italian Clubs’ All-Time Champions League Low Football news Yesterday, 17:19 Napoli Match Ties Italian Clubs’ All-Time Champions League Low
Napoli release a hauntingly atmospheric video unveiling their new Halloween-themed kit Football news 17 oct 2025, 15:50 Napoli release a hauntingly atmospheric video unveiling their new Halloween-themed kit
Related Tournament News
An Incredible Goal Fest: 43 Goals Scored in a Single Champions League Matchday Football news Yesterday, 17:41 An Incredible Goal Fest: 43 Goals Scored in a Single Champions League Matchday
Painful. Atlético Madrid Set an Unwanted Club Record in the UEFA Champions League Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Painful. Atlético Madrid Set an Unwanted Club Record in the UEFA Champions League
Fantastic comeback! Dembélé scores just three minutes after coming on against Bayer Football news Yesterday, 16:41 Fantastic comeback! Dembélé scores just three minutes after coming on against Bayer
What a Throw! Goalkeeper Nick Pope Delivers an Incredible Assist Football news Yesterday, 16:35 What a Throw! Goalkeeper Nick Pope Delivers an Incredible Assist
Top scorer! Lautaro Martínez nets his 11th Champions League goal in 2025, more than anyone else Football news Yesterday, 16:23 Top scorer! Lautaro Martínez nets 11th Champions League goal in 2025, more than anyone else
Anthony Gordon Rewrites Newcastle’s History in the UEFA Champions League Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Anthony Gordon Rewrites Newcastle’s History in the UEFA Champions League
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores