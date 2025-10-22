"Such situations don't happen by accident." - Antonio Conte comments on 6-2 defeat to PSV

The Neapolitans completely collapsed in yesterday's match.

Napoli's head coach took responsibility for the debacle.

Details: After yesterday's crushing 6-2 defeat to Dutch side PSV in the third round of the Champions League, Napoli manager Antonio Conte addressed his team's disastrous performance:

"I'm disappointed. Such situations don't happen by accident. We have to make sure that this defeat helps us change everything. Last year, we won the league, which was incredible. Many players performed beyond their limits. This time we're in European competition, and there are a lot of new faces—maybe too many. I've already said this season will be tough. We have to work, and we have to be ready for things to get difficult," Conte admitted.

At the moment, Napoli are 22nd in the overall Champions League group standings, with only 3 points from 3 matches.

Napoli also matched another Italian club's anti-record yesterday: Roma, who also conceded 6 goals in a Champions League match back in 2015, when they were thrashed by Barcelona.

