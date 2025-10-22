Law and order! Eindhoven police detain 230 Napoli fans ahead of Champions League match

Dutch law regarding public order is extremely strict.

Napoli was left without the support of 230 fans at the match.

Details: Before the kickoff of yesterday's Champions League group stage match between Dutch side PSV and Napoli from Naples, Eindhoven police detained 234 supporters, 230 of whom were Napoli fans.

The official reason for the detentions cited provocative behavior that led to public disorder in the city.

The detained fans, including four PSV supporters, were fined and banned from the city center for 24 hours.

As a result, Napoli had 230 fewer fans in the stands during the match, which ended in a disastrous 6-2 defeat for the Neapolitans.

It's worth noting that PSV fans have a friendship with supporters of one of Napoli's main rivals, Inter Milan, while Napoli fans are allied with Feyenoord supporters, who are among PSV's biggest adversaries.

Ultras Napolitanos fueron arrestados anoche en Eindhoven tras estar buscando a los locales.



La policía les impide hoy entrar al estadio.



Recordemos que los hools del PSV tienen amistad con los Interistas y a su vez los del Napoli con Feyenoord



PSV - Nápoles. #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/1gKpjlsaq8 — ULTRAS 𝕳 PRESENT (@UltrasPresent) October 21, 2025

