Napoli Match Ties Italian Clubs’ All-Time Champions League Low

A bitter defeat.
Football news Today, 17:19
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Napoli Match Ties Italian Clubs' All-Time Champions League Low

Napoli travelled to face PSV in the third round of the UEFA Champions League and suffered a humiliating 2–6 loss in Eindhoven.

Details: According to statistics expert MisterChip (Alexis), Napoli became the first Italian team since 2015 to concede six goals in a single Champions League match. The last time this happened was a decade ago, when Barcelona crushed Roma 6–1.

In addition, for the first time in UEFA Champions League history, Atlético Madrid conceded three goals within a span of just six minutes. Martinelli opened the scoring in the 64th minute, followed by Viktor Gyökeres, who struck twice in quick succession in the 67th and 70th minutes.

Reminder: In the third round of the Champions League group stage, Bayer Leverkusen hosts PSG. The opening goal was scored by William Pacho, and it turned out to be a historic one.

