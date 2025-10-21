Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.7 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

As part of the third round of the AFC Champions League main stage, Shanghai Shenhua and Seoul will clash. The match will take place in China on Wednesday, October 22. Kick-off is scheduled for 14:15 Central European Time. I am offering a bet on the goal-scoring potential of this game.

Match preview

Shanghai Shenhua are confidently holding onto the upper spots in the Chinese Super League table, sitting third with 57 points. With just three rounds left in the season, the team remains in the title race, although catching the leaders, Shanghai Port, will be extremely difficult.

Things haven't gone as well for the club in the AFC Champions League. First, they lost to Korean side Gangwon (1-2), then drew with Ulsan (1-1). Now, Shenhua will once again face a Korean opponent—Seoul. The main star of the Chinese side is Portuguese midfielder João Teixeira, who already has six goals and two assists in this Super League campaign.

Seoul, meanwhile, are fifth in K League 1 with 45 points from 33 matches. The team are going through a rough patch, having failed to win in their last three games: draws with Jeonbuk (1-1) and Suwon (1-1), and a defeat to Pohang Steelers (1-2).

However, in the AFC Champions League, the Koreans have been more successful. After a 1-1 draw with Japan's Machida Z, they confidently thrashed Thailand's Buriram (3-0). Kim Gi-dong's men are currently third in the group, but a win over Shenhua could see them move to the top.

Key facts and head-to-head history

Shanghai Shenhua are unbeaten in their last four matches.

Both teams have scored in the last six matches involving Shanghai Shenhua.

Both teams have scored in eight of Seoul's last ten games.

These teams have never faced each other in official matches before.

Probable lineups

Shanghai Shenhua: Qinghao – Manafá, Jiang, Zhu, Chan – Li, Gao, Wu – Teixeira, Asué, Yu

Qinghao – Manafá, Jiang, Zhu, Chan – Li, Gao, Wu – Teixeira, Asué, Yu Seoul: Choi C. W. – Choi J., Jeong T., Park S-h., Park S-i., Jeong S., Hwang, Lee, Silva – Cheon, Lingard

Prediction

In my opinion, this match promises to be a high-scoring affair. Both teams enjoy attacking football and often allow their opponents chances to create danger. Their open and spirited style of play frequently leads to plenty of goals, so I expect at least three to be scored. My prediction is over 2.5 total goals.