ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football AFC Champions League Predictions Shanghai Shenhua vs Seoul prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 22 October 2025

Shanghai Shenhua vs Seoul prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 22 October 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Shanghai Shenhua vs FC Seoul prediction https://x.com/SHShenhua1993/status/1979207669668807047
Shanghai Shenhua Shanghai Shenhua
AFC Champions League (Round 3) 22 oct 2025, 08:15
- : -
World,
FC Seoul FC Seoul
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.7
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

As part of the third round of the AFC Champions League main stage, Shanghai Shenhua and Seoul will clash. The match will take place in China on Wednesday, October 22. Kick-off is scheduled for 14:15 Central European Time. I am offering a bet on the goal-scoring potential of this game.

Match preview

Shanghai Shenhua are confidently holding onto the upper spots in the Chinese Super League table, sitting third with 57 points. With just three rounds left in the season, the team remains in the title race, although catching the leaders, Shanghai Port, will be extremely difficult.

Things haven't gone as well for the club in the AFC Champions League. First, they lost to Korean side Gangwon (1-2), then drew with Ulsan (1-1). Now, Shenhua will once again face a Korean opponent—Seoul. The main star of the Chinese side is Portuguese midfielder João Teixeira, who already has six goals and two assists in this Super League campaign.

Seoul, meanwhile, are fifth in K League 1 with 45 points from 33 matches. The team are going through a rough patch, having failed to win in their last three games: draws with Jeonbuk (1-1) and Suwon (1-1), and a defeat to Pohang Steelers (1-2).

However, in the AFC Champions League, the Koreans have been more successful. After a 1-1 draw with Japan's Machida Z, they confidently thrashed Thailand's Buriram (3-0). Kim Gi-dong's men are currently third in the group, but a win over Shenhua could see them move to the top.

Key facts and head-to-head history

  • Shanghai Shenhua are unbeaten in their last four matches.
  • Both teams have scored in the last six matches involving Shanghai Shenhua.
  • Both teams have scored in eight of Seoul's last ten games.
  • These teams have never faced each other in official matches before.

Probable lineups

  • Shanghai Shenhua: Qinghao – Manafá, Jiang, Zhu, Chan – Li, Gao, Wu – Teixeira, Asué, Yu
  • Seoul: Choi C. W. – Choi J., Jeong T., Park S-h., Park S-i., Jeong S., Hwang, Lee, Silva – Cheon, Lingard

Prediction

In my opinion, this match promises to be a high-scoring affair. Both teams enjoy attacking football and often allow their opponents chances to create danger. Their open and spirited style of play frequently leads to plenty of goals, so I expect at least three to be scored. My prediction is over 2.5 total goals.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.7
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Nasaf Qarshi prediction AFC Champions League Today, 12:00 Al-Ahli Dubai vs Nasaf Qarshi: Can Nasaf Qarshi Earn Their First Points in the AFC Champions League? Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Odds: 1.5 Nasaf Qarshi Recommended 1xBet
Al Hilal vs Al-Sadd prediction AFC Champions League Today, 14:15 Al-Hilal vs Al-Sadd: Can Al-Hilal Extend Their Winning Streak? Al Hilal Odds: 1.72 Al-Sadd Bet now Mostbet
Villarreal vs Manchester City prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Villarreal vs Manchester City: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 21, 2025 Villarreal Odds: 1.63 Manchester City Bet now 1xBet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Bayer vs PSG: H2H, lineups and match prediction – October 21, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.6 Paris Saint-Germain Recommended Melbet
Newcastle vs Benfica prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Newcastle vs Benfica: Can Benfica Secure Their First Win in the UEFA Champions League? Newcastle Odds: 1.74 Benfica Bet now 1xBet
FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund: Can Copenhagen Claim Their First Champions League Win at Home? FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.8 Borussia Dortmund Bet now Mostbet
Galatasaray vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 12:45 Galatasaray vs Bodø/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.54 Bodoe/Glimt Recommended 1xBet
Galatasaray vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 12:45 Galatasaray - Bodø/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 22, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.96 Bodoe/Glimt Bet now Mostbet
Athletic Club vs Qarabag FK prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 12:45 Athletic vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 2.05 Qarabag FK Bet now Melbet
Rizespor vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction Super Lig Turkey 22 oct 2025, 13:00 Rizespor vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Rizespor Odds: 1.55 Istanbul Basaksehir Recommended 1xBet
Konyaspor vs Besiktas prediction Super Lig Turkey 22 oct 2025, 13:00 Konyaspor vs Besiktas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Konyaspor Odds: 1.77 Besiktas Bet now 1xBet
Stellenbosch vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction South African Betway Premiership 22 oct 2025, 13:30 Stellenbosch vs Golden Arrows prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.72 Lamontville Golden Arrows Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores