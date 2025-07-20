Six braces in seven games. Messi continues to dominate MLS
Football news Today, 03:18Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Ira L. Black/Getty Images
Last night, Inter Miami played another regular-season MLS match against the New York Red Bulls. And once again, we witnessed a masterclass from the legendary Lionel Messi.
Details: Inter Miami cruised to a resounding 5-1 victory, with Messi bagging a brace. His clinical finishes took the scoreline to 4-1 and 5-1.
Messi also provided an assist for Telasco Segovia's goal.
That brings Messi's tally to 18 goals in 17 MLS appearances this season, along with 7 assists.
Over his last seven MLS matches, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has notched six braces.
Reminder: Earlier, Messi starred in an ad for the Adidas Adizero Evo SL running shoes.
Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Popular news
Boxing News Yesterday, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
Barracas Central - : - Independiente Rivadavia Today, 13:30 Liga Profesional ArgentinaBarracas CentralIndependiente Rivadavia13:30
-
-
Newell's Old Boys - : - Banfield Today, 15:45 Liga Profesional ArgentinaNewell's Old BoysBanfield15:45
-
-
Tigre - : - Argentinos Juniors Today, 15:45 Liga Profesional ArgentinaTigreArgentinos Juniors15:45
-
-
Belgrano - : - Racing Club Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaBelgranoRacing Club18:00
-
-
Independiente - : - Talleres Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaIndependienteTalleres20:00
-
-
Estudiantes - : - Huracan 21 july 2025, 18:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaEstudiantesHuracan18:00
-
-
Defensa y Justicia - : - Aldosivi 21 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional ArgentinaDefensa y JusticiaAldosivi20:15
-
-
San Martin San Juan - : - Deportivo Riestra 21 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional ArgentinaSan Martin San JuanDeportivo Riestra20:15
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:50 Official: West Ham sign Walker-Peters Football news Today, 05:26 Here we go! Liverpool agree Ekitike transfer. Fee revealed Boxing News Today, 04:47 Joseph Parker calls out Oleksandr Usyk for a fight Football news Today, 04:17 "They will take us to a higher level." Nasreddine Nabi comments on the new signings of Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 04:00 Bayern will try to sign Lyon star Fofana if they can't reach a deal for Díaz Football news Today, 03:18 Football news Today, 02:25 Luis Enrique's request. PSG will try to sign Camavinga from Real Madrid Boxing News Today, 01:50 Warren reveals who he'd like to see Usyk face in his next fight Boxing News Yesterday, 18:17 Will there be a trilogy? Usyk reveals his future plans Football news Yesterday, 17:52 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule, results and tournament standings
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rot Weiss Ahlen vs Schalke prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 20 July 2025 Football Today Union Berlin vs Rapid prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 20, 2025 Football Today Internacional vs Ceará prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 20, 2025 Football Today Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 20 July 2025 Basketball Today France vs Poland. Prediction for the match on 20.07.2025 Football Today Sport Recife vs Botafogo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 20, 2025 Football Today Palmeiras vs Atlético Mineiro prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 20, 2025 Football Today Belgrano vs Racing, prediction and probable lineups — July 21, 2025 Football Today Flamengo vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 21 July 2025