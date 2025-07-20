Six braces in seven games. Messi continues to dominate MLS

Last night, Inter Miami played another regular-season MLS match against the New York Red Bulls. And once again, we witnessed a masterclass from the legendary Lionel Messi.

Details: Inter Miami cruised to a resounding 5-1 victory, with Messi bagging a brace. His clinical finishes took the scoreline to 4-1 and 5-1.

Messi also provided an assist for Telasco Segovia's goal.

That brings Messi's tally to 18 goals in 17 MLS appearances this season, along with 7 assists.

El pase de Busi, la definición de Messi 🎬🍿 pic.twitter.com/BUBkATiDtG — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 20, 2025

Lo hace ver fácil, pero es de otro planeta 🪐🐐 pic.twitter.com/diGsLaF3SB — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 20, 2025

Over his last seven MLS matches, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has notched six braces.

Reminder: Earlier, Messi starred in an ad for the Adidas Adizero Evo SL running shoes.