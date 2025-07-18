Perfect for running. Leo Messi stars in Adidas Adizero Evo SL sneakers ad

Lionel Messi, who has long been associated with Adidas, unveiled the brand's sneakers in a striking promotional photoshoot. He shared the images on his Instagram page.

In the shots, the Argentine superstar poses in Adidas sportswear, putting the spotlight on the Adizero Evo SL running shoes. The post is captioned: “The best. Feel fast 💨 #Adizero Evo SL.”

According to the manufacturer, these sneakers are tailor-made for running, offering stability and support for the foot even during sharp turns.

It's worth noting that it was the Adizero Evo SL that Messi wore in a recent Adidas commercial, where he appeared alongside NFL star Patrick Mahomes.

Additionally, Inter Miami currently sits eighth in the MLS standings, with three games in hand. In the previous round, the Florida side suffered a defeat to Cincinnati, halting a five-game winning streak.

Next up, Miami will play on July 20, traveling to face the New York Red Bulls.