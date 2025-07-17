A national tradition. Messi reveals how every day begins for him

Lionel Messi has shared a new personal photo with his fans, revealing the ritual that kick-starts his day. Leo posted the snapshot on his Instagram page.

Read also: Inter Miami edging closer to signing Rodrigo De Paul

In the picture, the Argentine can be seen with a drink container and a calabash—the traditional cup used to enjoy mate tea. Messi stays true to his homeland's traditions, where mate is considered a national beverage, and he regularly partakes in this cherished custom.

It's worth noting that last night saw another MLS championship match, where Inter Miami faced off away against table leaders Cincinnati. Unfortunately for Leo and his team, the Floridians suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat.

This loss marked the team's first after a five-game winning streak in the league. Inter Miami now sits eighth in the standings, but with three games in hand, they could still climb to the top based on points available.

For the record, Messi has played 27 matches in all competitions this season, scoring 22 goals and providing 7 assists.