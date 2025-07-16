Inter Miami edging closer to signing Rodrigo De Paul

Inter Miami is eager to bolster its midfield core and has approached Atlético Madrid with an offer for Rodrigo De Paul. It appears this transfer is truly on the verge of happening.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, both parties have moved close to the final stage of the deal. Atlético Madrid has accepted Inter Miami's offer, and an agreement between the clubs is virtually in place.

The final terms of a four-year contract are currently being ironed out, with an official announcement expected soon.

Earlier reports indicated that American side Inter Miami reached an agreement with 38-year-old Lionel Messi on a contract extension. It's been suggested that Rodrigo De Paul's potential arrival played a significant role in those successful negotiations.

Reminder: The MLS and the MLS Players Association (MLSPA) have agreed to revise the compensation structure. Each of the three participating teams will receive 40% more compared to the previous $1 million cap.