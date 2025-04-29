Shearer believes Arsenal should not fear PSG after triumph over Real

London's Arsenal stands on the brink of the most crucial matches of the season – the Champions League semi-final against PSG. The opponent is formidable, but experts believe that Mikel Arteta's team should not be afraid.

Details: This opinion was expressed by former Newcastle forward Alan Shearer, who stated that after the triumph over Real in the quarter-finals, Arsenal simply has no reason to fear PSG.

Quote: "Arsenal has no reason to fear. I don't think they'll be afraid after what they did in the quarter-finals. I know that in the first game they won't have Thomas Partey.

However, I think they will gain confidence from how Aston Villa played against PSG, especially in the second half. How they went at them, pressed them, chased them down, and all that. I think they'll look at that game and think they have a chance here, definitely," Shearer stated.

Reminder: Previously, even Arteta himself declared Arsenal's ambitions to reach the Champions League final.